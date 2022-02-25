Image

11:08 PM / Friday February 25, 2022

Sherri Shepherd will launch her own daytime talk show in fall 2022

ABOVE PHOTO: Sherri Shepherd (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock)

By Flo Anthony

Sherri Shepherd will launch her own daytime talk show in fall 2022, reports Variety. The new syndicated series, titled “Sherri,” will slide into the Fox O&O time slots that are currently held by “The Wendy Williams Show,” as the talk show host, Wendy Williams, continues to be in recovery for health-related issues. “Sherri” hails from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. the same company behind “Wendy Williams.” An insider told Variety, “Wendy’s show will not be on the air this fall and its future is up in the air and uncertain. When Wendy is back to herself, and if she wants to do the show again, Debmar-Mercury is open to it.” Shepherd will serve as an executive producer on her new show, alongside her producing partner, Jawn Murray. David Perler, who has been executive producer and showrunner of “The Wendy Williams Show” for 12 seasons, will serve as executive producer of “Sherri.”………

“Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy” is an Amazon Original three-part docuseries now premiering exclusively on Prime Video. Stand-up comics remember the urban comedy explosion of Phat Tuesdays. In the words of Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Regina King and more, Phat Tuesdays tells the unbelievable story of how one man, Guy Torry, moved mountains to launch an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store. What started as an experiment in 90’s Los Angeles, turned into a breeding ground for today’s greatest comedians, elevating Black voices to have their turn on the stage which helped change the trajectory of their careers. Phat Tuesdays’ founder and host Guy Torry serves as an executive producer, alongside Academy Award nominated producer Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips. Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, and Jeff Bumgarner for Original Productions, and Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo for Grammet Productions, also serve as executive producers………

