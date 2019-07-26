Image

8:29 PM / Saturday July 27, 2019

Visit Dorchester
26 Jul 2019

Season 10 will be the last for Danai Gurira on “The Walking Dead”

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 26, 2019 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Danai Gurira  (Photo: By CarlaVanWagoner / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony 

According to multiple reports, R. Kelly moved to a new cell in solitary confinement in downtown Chicago at the Metropolitan Correctional Center after being arrested on a slew of child abuse and pornography charges. Tongues are wagging that the disgraced crooner now wants his computer. Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, told renowned Chicago columnist Michael Sneed: “He wants his computer so he can finish up the record he has been working on. My client needs to make money and he has been precluded from doing so because of his legal situation.” 

Although documents that have been filed and many years of gossip throughout the music industry contend that Kelly has a severe learning disability preventing him from learning to read, Greenberg added: “Basketball got him through grammar school, and although he couldn’t read or write, he had a high school music teacher who taught him to learn music and sing before he dropped out.” Meanwhile, there is also chatter that R. Kelly’s two girlfriends, Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, who reside in his plush Trump International Hotel Chicago condominium, have filed papers with the Bureau of Prisons to visit him and friends are attempting to get him a Porterhouse Steak dinner delivered from expensive Windy City restaurants Gibson’s and Tavern on Rush. 

Image

Staying true to his history as an African American pioneer and trailblazer in the film industry as well as in the video game world, acclaimed director Matty Rich spearheads yet another “first” at 50th Year Anniversary of Comic-Con. The multicultural, female-led executive and creative team at EDGE XR will unveil and bring to life “Reign of the Underdog featuring Lazarus,” a Comic-Con, comic book international exclusive using an exciting, cutting edge, augmented reality application The much -anticipated exhibit took place in the FutureTechLive! in the Omni Hotel in San Diego, California throughout the weekend of July 19-21, 2019. 

“I am excited to be on the ground level of this amazing technology! What we have been able to create and accomplish with this technology is groundbreaking and next level!, says Rich.

In other Comic-Con news, it was revealed that Season 10 will be the last for Danai Gurira on “The Walking Dead.” The Black Panther star/playwright announced on July 19 at the San Diego extravaganza: “I can confirm this is the last season I will be on this amazing show.” According to reports, the acclaimed actress teared up as she told the room that playing the role of Michonne on the AMC show was one of the “purest joys of my life” and TWD family is forever.”

A new size inclusive designer shoe brand, Emme Cadeau, recently celebrated its collaboration with Flying Solo NYC. Special guests included author/editor and content creator Constance White, fashion designer Fe Noel, Empire actor Jeremy Carver, Love & Hip Hop: NY star Tara Wallace, real estate broker to the stars Spencer Means and many more. Plush Vodka was the beverage of the evening.

Related Posts

Gotham gets full season pickup; ‘Freak Show’, ‘Walking Dead’ smash records Cast, roles and new logo for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ revealed – Danai Gurira joins cast Shonda Rhimes, Gladys Knight, Danai Gurira, Amandla Stenberg & Black Lives Matter founders are 2016 Black Girls Rock! honorees
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Divine Muva Diva, July 28

July 26, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Muva, What am l to do? I have employed some young people...

Go With The-Flo

Season 10 will be the last for Danai Gurira on “The Walking Dead”

July 26, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Danai Gurira  (Photo: By CarlaVanWagoner / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony  According...

Entertainment

Lil Nas X ties Billboard record set by Mariah, ‘Despacito’

July 26, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Lil Nas X “7: By Mesfin Fekadu NEW YORK (AP) —...

Health

Black Health Matters and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. partner to launch Precision Oncology initiative

July 26, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Black Health Matters, the leading integrated health and chronic disease management platform, and...

Food And Beverage

Refresh your summer with delicious, healthy mocktails

July 20, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tropical Chiquita Banana Colada Shake with Coconut Water BPT There’s nothing...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 28

July 26, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Mercury retrograde is now in Leo. I’m a Leo and here’s...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff