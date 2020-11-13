Image

3:12 AM / Saturday November 14, 2020

13 Nov 2020

Rumors floating about Common and Tiffany Haddish breaking up are a bold-faced lie

November 13, 2020 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Common (Photo: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reportedly celebrated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ win on November 7 by cruising through the streets of West Hollywood, where Californians gathered to cheer at the impromptu festivities. The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning entertainer and his supermodel wife served as unofficial grand marshals, standing through the sunroof of their car and waving at the crowd. Sources say Chrissy was seen “shouting with joy and waving her hands in the air” as fellow Biden-Harris supporters held up signs and flags…

During the 1990s, Bronx, New York native Alize Jones was an enterprising record label executive who managed artists and created music for those in the hip-hop world. Today, he’s the founder of the successful beauty salon Nails & Tips by Laila London, which enjoyed its grand opening in the Bronx in late September 2020. Alize credits his work within the music industry for helping him further establish the salon. “When I launched the salon, I resourced the skills I developed on the business side of the recording/music industry for Nails & Tips by Laila London,” says Alize. …

Quarantine Still Together Alert! Those rumors floating around about Common and Tiffany Haddish breaking up were a bold-faced lie. I was minding my own business when I got a notification on Instagram that “Common and Tiffany Haddish were starting a live video,” so naturally I tuned in. Tiffany was in the makeup chair on the set of “The Unbelievable Weight Of Massive Talent,” which she is currently filming in Budapest, Hungary with Nicolas Cage. The live chat started with Tiffany telling Common she heard a girl flirting with him before she joined in and that he had better tell her he’s spoken for. During their conversation, which included a lot of “I love you’s” going back and forth between the coosome twosome, with Common calling her “Tiff,” the comedienne confided that she had just received a text that presidential election officials received her mail-in ballot all the way from Budapest. The Love Fest ended with Common telling Tiffany, to have a good shoot and “I love you.” to which she replied, “I love you and have a wonderful day!” Wasn’t that sweet?………

Image

Grammy Award-nominated singer James Fortune, celebrates his seventh #1 Billboard Gospel single as an artist, “Nobody Like Jesus,” featuring beloved artist Lisa Knowles Smith. Topping the charts once again further solidifies James Fortune as a mainstay in the gospel music industry. Fortune shared with Billboard, “I am in awe of God and humbled that he continues to choose me.”…

