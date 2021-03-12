Image

4:10 PM / Saturday March 13, 2021

12 Mar 2021

Regina King dazzled in a high-slit Versace gown, Stuart Weitzman platforms and Cartier jewelry at Critics Choice Awards

March 12, 2021

ABOVE PHOTO: Regina King (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Although she didn’t win the award for “Best Director “for “One Night in Miami” at the March 7 Critics Choice Awards, Regina King dazzled in a high-slit Versace gown, Stuart Weitzman platforms and Cartier jewelry. However, “One Night in Miami” did pick up the award for Best Song with “Speak Now.” Hosted by Taye Diggs, other Critics Choice Award winners included a posthumous award for the late Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor in “ Judas and the Black Messiah.” “Ma Rainey” also won in the Costume Design and Best Hair and Makeup categories…..

Tennis ace Serena Williams, a friend of Meghan Markle’s, who attended Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, said on Twitter that the Duchess’s words during the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, “illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.” Serena added, “the mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.” Serena and Meghan have been friends for more than a decade. They originally met in February of 2010 at the Super Bowl in Miami. According to reports, the duo immediately hit it off and embarked on a journey that has extended for years after…………

 According to People Magazine, former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire is handing his house keys to Rick Ross. The Miami-born emcee and entrepreneur recently purchased the estate near Fort Lauderdale in Southwest Ranches in an all-cash deal after being on the market for a mere four days for $3.5 million. This is reportedly the fastest closing in the history of the Ranch Estates section of Florida. Ross also owns a 45,000 square-foot mansion in Fort Lauderdale that can be seen as the palace of Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) in “Coming 2 America”……….

Quarantine Date Night Alert! The lovefest between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky has moved to the West Coast. The Savage X Fenty mogul and the Harlem born rapper were spotted heading to dinner on March 7 at celeb favorite restaurant Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Rihanna looked stunning in a leopard print faux fur coat, which she accessorized with a red monogrammed Fendi bag…….

Recent News

Commentary

A Millennial Voice: The Rapha Art Center

March 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Danaé Reid The Rapha Art Center has been a staple in Brooklyn,...

Politics

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

March 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this image from video, the vote total of 50-49 on...

Diaspora

Zimbabwe’s women battle gender discrimination amid pandemic

March 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Molly Manatse a female truck driver is seen on the road...

Color Of Money

If you own a business, you’ve only got days left to apply for a Paycheck Protection loan

March 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT By Jennifer Roberts, CEO, Chase Business Banking and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Founder, Our...

Stateside

Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

March 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of March 14, 2021

March 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: On Saturday this week, we have the Spring Equinox. (At last!)...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff