Rebecca Seawright’s Super Bowl Watch Party was held at Sojourn’s in Upper Eastside of NYC

ABOVE PHOTO: Flo Anthony, Rebecca Seawright, Copper Cunningham, Ndaba Mandela (Photo courtesy: Go With The Flo)

By Flo Anthony

Hosea Chanchez (Shutterstock.com)

Hosea Chanchez, who doubles as the lead character Malik Wright and executive producer of “The Game” reboot on Paramount+, which is about the inner workings of a football team, and Jawn Murray, executive producer of “Sherri” the daytime show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, were holding court for dinner recently at Hunt & Fish on W. 44th Street in midtown Manhattan. Onlookers told Go With The Flo that the owner, Nelson Braff greeted the two execs and sent over his favorite dishes for them to try.

“Africa Rising” is the fifth release from noted smooth jazz sax leader Andre Ward on the Gallery Entertainment/Orpheus Enterprises label. The Chicago native, who currently resides in Boston, Mass., brings together originals and remakes on this new album, each with their own distinct flavor. From the hip-hop flavored single, “Casualty of Love” (with vocalist K’Jon), to the upbeat; brassy remake of Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do,” Ward covers many musical palates. Ward told Go With The Flo, “Music is a universal language. My favorite band will always be Earth, Wind & Fire, which was founded by Maurice White, who came out of Chicago with his brother Verdine.” Ward is also a big fan of The Emotions, who are also natives of Chicago and covered their hit song “Don’t Ask My Neighbors,” which was written by Skip Scarborough and produced by Maurice. The Emotions’ association with Maurice brought them their greatest level of success.

Author and speaker Ndaba Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine were among the special guests who lit up Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright’s well-attended Super Bowl Watch Party held at Sojourn’s on Second Avenue on the Upper Eastside of New York City. The audience included model-turned educator Copper Cunningham and a strong turnout of local neighborhood community activists as well as pickleball players. A free raffle following halftime included prizes of pickleball accessories. A great time was had by all.

Jennifer Hudson (Shutterstock.com)

Ghostlight Records and Yellow Sound Label have announced the release of the new single “Boundaries” (featuring Jennifer Hudson). JHud, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner, whose daytime talk show has been picked up for a second season, became an EGOT this past June when she won her Tony award as a co-producer of “A Strange Loop”, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical. The track is available on streaming and digital platforms. Hudson appears courtesy of Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. “The first time I met Jennifer, I told her that I always thought of her as a cousin in my head,” Jackson said, who tweaked some of the lyrics to make them special for Hudson’s version of the song after hearing the exciting new arrangement.” Jackson added, “It is a true honor to have ‘my cousin’ bring her signature vocals and sincerity to one of my earliest songs. This rendition touches me more deeply than she will ever know.”