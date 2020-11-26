Quarantine Wedding Alert! Dwight Howard has secretly married Los Angeles Sparks player Te’a Cooper

ABOVE PHOTO: Dwight Howard (Photo: By DFree / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

This week, celebrities showed the spirit of Thanksgiving as they distributed turkeys to those in need from coast-to-coast. On Sunday, November 22, lines of cars stretched for miles in Atlanta, Georgia as residents waited patiently to get complimentary Thanksgiving meals donated to 5,000 families by Tyler Perry. The previous day in Compton, California, Nick Cannon, Dr. Dre, and retired NBA star Ricky Davis joined forces to host The Feed Your City Event where Californians received groceries which included turkeys, along with face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer. It was also busy in New York City on November 21, in which hundreds of Brooklyn families heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were also given free turkeys and many accompanying fixings, distributed by Brooklyn native son Tracy Morgan, The Food Bank for New York, and City Councilman Robert E. Cornegy, Jr.…..

Quarantine Wedding Alert! Dwight Howard has revealed that he secretly married 23-year-old Los Angeles Sparks player Te’a Cooper. The NBA superstar, who is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for $2.6 million after winning this year’s NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the WNBA beauty have been engaged for awhile. Congratulations to the newlyweds!……

Former New Edition member Bobby Brown has addressed his son’s tragic death, saying Bobby Jr’s death has “devastated” his family. “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time, “ he said in a statement. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.” The statement went on to say that 28 year-old Bobby Jr “was not feeling well” and was experiencing “flu-like symptoms for a couple of days before his death.” His cause of death is reportedly under investigation, but sources say the family does not believe he had coronavirus despite his symptoms.. Our prayers and condolences go out to the family…..

Twenty-seven new plaintiffs, all former Black McDonald’s franchisees, joined an ongoing federal lawsuit against the fast-food chain claiming the company engaged in systemic discrimination and denied them the same opportunities as white franchisees. The new amended complaint now has 77 named plaintiffs in the lawsuit originally filed by 52 Black former franchisees on September 1, 2020. This suit comes on the heels of a federal class action lawsuit filed October 29 by current Black franchisees……