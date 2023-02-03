Priceless will sing in the Roz Live musical tribute “GLADYS” at 54 Below in New York City

ABOVE PHOTO: Priceless Photo courtesy: Priceless

By Flo Anthony

Following her $24 million performance on Jan. 21 at the opening of the Atlantis the Royal Resort in Dubai, Beyonce’ announced a 2023 world tour on Instagram that will kick off in Europe on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The North America leg starts July 8 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and ends Sept. 27 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. According to Variety, the timing of the tour announcement has set tongues wagging that the superstar songstress, who is nominated for nine Grammys at the coming Sunday, Feb. 5 Grammy Awards, could be performing at the show. Sources tell the outlet that her husband, Jay-Z will perform on the show with DJ Khaled.

Tony and Grammy Award winner; Academy Award and Emmy nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star in a new Broadway production of the classic American comedy “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch” by the legendary Ossie Davis. “Purlie Victorious” will be staged by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon who directed the critically acclaimed productions of “Ohio State Murders” by Adrienne Kennedy and Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog” earlier this season. This play, scheduled to begin in late summer 2023, will mark Odom’s return to Broadway after winning the Tony for his iconic performance as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton.”

Priceless sings the music of the legendary Gladys Knight with songs from the Roz Live musical tribute “GLADYS” at 54 Below in New York City on Friday, Feb. 17. The exciting show features tunes like “Midnight Train To Georgia,” “Love Over Board,” “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” and “Neither One Of Us.” Priceless and her powerful, soulful voice bring back precious memories to her listeners as they become reminiscent of a sweeter time. Writer and producer Roz says, “In song and verse “GLADYS” tells the against all odds story of Gladys Knight, the Pips, and thier tireless road to success.” The show is under the musical direction of Daryl Johnson and features Lance Officer, Elzie Warren, and Tyrice Harrell as the Pips.

Kerry Washington (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

According to “Newsday”, actress-producer Kerry Washington used Tik Tok on her 46th birthday, which was Jan. 31, to announce the upcoming release of her memoir, “Thicker Than Water.” The former “Scandal” star first lip-synched, “Girl, don’t do it. It’s not worth it.” Then, a second Kerry admits, “I did it!” “I did it!” I wrote a book!” The biography comes out Sept. 26 from Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Hachette. According to the publisher’s website, “Thicker Than Water” ‘gives readers an intimate view into both her public and private worlds- as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman.”