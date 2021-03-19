Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mathews announced on Social Media that their wedding date and location is set

ABOVE PHOTO: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mathews Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompsoin / Shutterstock

By Florence Anthony

After picking up four awards at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, making her the female artist with the most Grammy wins ever with 28, which shattered country western singer Alison Krauss’s 27-win record, later in the evening, Beyonce’ was the hit of the post-Grammy parties, when she and Jay-Z, accompanied by her former Destiny’s Child groupmate Kelly Rowland, ate at celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The glamorous superstar dazzled the crowd in a silver sequined evening gown. She also wore a matching turban and rhinestone veil. Meanwhile, Beyonce’s win made the Knowles/Carter clan the most award winning family in music with Jay-Z’s 22 wins and sister Solange’s 11 wins bringing them to a grand total of 62……

Speaking of the Grammys, Tiffany Haddish couldn’t be at the Staples Center on March 14, according to reports, because she was busy filming her own television show, Kids Say The Darndest Things. As the comedienne engaged in conversation with two cute little girls, her producer informed her via her earpiece that she copped the Grammy for Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah, which she also made a short film for. Crying Haddish told the little ladies that the last Black woman to win a Grammy in that category was Whoopi Goldberg in 1986. The Girls Trip star was the only woman nominated in that category this year, and only the sixth female to ever win. With an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live in 2018, under her belt, Haddish is on her way to join her idol Whoopi as an EGOT, (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner). Two down…..two to go!……..

Tongues are wagging that How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis has broken new ground for Black actresses at the Academy Awards. The prolific actress received her fourth acting nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on March 15, and with this achievement, broke the record for the most number of overall acting nominations for a Black actress in Hollywood history. Davis also became the first Black woman with two Best Actress nominations. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for Fences. My Delta Sigma Theta soror Andra Day has also been nominated for Best Actress for her role as the iconic Billie Holiday in The United States vs Billie Holiday. Andra and Viola are the categories first pair of Black nominees since 1973, when Diana Ross was nominated for Lady Sings The Blues and Cicely Tyson was up for Sounder. The Academy Awards will air on ABC April 25, 2021……….

Quarantine Wedding Date Alert! According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Mathews are moving closer towards the altar. Brittany announced on Social Media that a date and location have been set for 2022, but not say exactly when or where. Mahomes and Brittany, who have been together since high school, got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2020, the same day that the Chiefs player received his Super Bowl LIV ring. In February 2021, the couple welcomed baby girl Sterling Mahomes into the Chiefs Kingdom……