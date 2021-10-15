Nichole Johnson is the only Black woman-owned liquor importer, exporter and distributor in the world

ABOVE PHOTO: Nichole Johnson

By Flo Anthony

Just in case you missed this piece of news, Dave Chappelle is facing backlash after making anti-trans and LGBTQIA statements in his new comedy special “The Closer.” On October 11, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who is married to Nicole Avant, the daughter of the “Godfather of Black Hollywood,” Clarence Avant, broke his silence on the backlash. Sarandos wrote in a memo, “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him. His last special “Sticks & Stones,”also controversial, is our most watched, slickest and most award-winning stand up special to date.” In other words, “The Closer” is not going anywhere!…………

Nichole Johnson, president and CEO of Rusty Rabbit International, is the only Black woman-owned liquor importer, exporter and distributor in the world. Her Lapin Rouille’ Champagne uses only hand-harvested French grapes from villages northwest of Reims, the city at the heart of France’s champagne region. Its light, dry and floral brut flavor got the attention of the first Black cast member of the “Real Housewives of Orange County,” socialite Noella Berenger, who gave the red and gold bottled-beverage an Instagram shout-out last month, supporting Black-owned businesses………

“Soul Food” actress Malinda Williams threw her annual “Rise and Shine: Ladies Who Brunch” event recently at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Williams’ esteemed guests included her “Soul Food” castmate Vanessa E. Williams, Niecy Nash, Monique Coleman and more. The brunch was lavishly decorated with beautiful white and blush centerpieces. A delicious buffet of tasty appetizers was served………

TV One has announced that production is underway in Atlanta for its new original movie, “Stalker,” slated to premiere in March 2022. The movie tells the story of an actress that is stalked by a mysterious figure who hides out in her hometown, where she becomes involved with two men and tries to determine if one is behind what is happening. The film’s stars include Meta Golding, Christian Keyes and Tationna Bosier.….