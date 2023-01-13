New York City Mayor Eric Adams converses with Melanie L. Swanson at Saks Fifth Avenue

ABOVE PHOTO: Mayor Eric Adams and Melanie L. Swanson

By Flo Anthony

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was spotted shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue on Jan. 7 by Melanie L. Swanson, who works in luxury retail, and is also a real estate broker. The native New Yorker thanked Hizzoner for attending a recent event for brokers. Adams asked Swanson, “Is the real estate market roaring again?” She answered, “Not really.” He then proceeded to inform Swanson about a bank program where a person can pay rent with a credit card and then the bank evaluates how much rent New Yorkers should be paying. From there, Adams and his security team enjoyed shopping on the NYC Fifth Avenue store’s sixth floor.

Sherri Shepherd

Fox Television Stations has renewed “Sherri,” the #1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate’s Debmar Mercury, for two years through the 2024-25 season. The cash-plus barter freshman talk show hosted by actress, comedian and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning co-host of “The View,” Sherri Shepherd, gains the long-term extension from its anchor station group based on its first-season success. “I am so thrilled that “Sherri” has been renewed for two more years,” said Shepherd. “I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience.”

In commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) will honor national changemakers at the annual The Dream Defined breakfast at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16. Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi, Arndrea Waters King, Minyon Moore and Ray Curry will be among this year’s honorees. Led by the NAN Washington Bureau, under Senior Vice President for Policy and Strategic Partnerships Ebonie Riley, the event will be co-chaired by Martin Luther King III and Tanya L. Lombard, Vice-President, Global Public, and External Affairs, Head of Multicultural Strategic Initiatives at AT&T Services, Inc.

After taking a one-year break, the Golden Globes returned to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10 for its 80th ceremony. After being criticized for many years for its lack of diversity, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association delivered a night that took diversity to an entirely new level by giving accolades to every race and creed as well as the LGBTQ community. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the event. Black Hollywood was well represented with Globe winners including Angela Bassett, Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, Tyler James Williams, and the GOAT, Eddie Murphy, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his body of work over the last 40 years.