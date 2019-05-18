Michael ‘Prince’ Jackson graduated with honors from Loyola Marymount University

ABOVE PHOTO: Prince Jackson (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

On May 10, it was announced that the low-rated, yet very good drama “Star” has been canceled, and now”Empire” is following its spin-off show from viewers’ television screens. According to reports, Fox revealed May 13 that the previously announced sixth season of “Empire” would indeed be its last. The show will move from Wednesdays to Tuesdays at 9 PM. The final season will consist of 20 episodes, up two from its standard 18. “Empire” will wrap after achieving a major milestone — its 100th episode — as the hip hop drama reaches the threshold required for syndication, according to the Hollywood Reporter……..

Prince Jackson’s grandmother, Katherine Jackson, his aunts Rebbie and LaToya, sister Paris and brother Bigi, along with an assortment of cousins and friends, gathered together on May 11 to celebrate as the eldest son of the late Michael Jackson graduated with honors from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Prince — whose real name, Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., was embroidered on his stole — received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. The budding entrepreneur’s cousin, T.J. Jackson of 3T, who served as his co-guardian, tweeted: “It’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back.” I want to commend T.J. Jackson, who is Tito’s youngest son on the stellar job he did with Prince and how, as a young man, he stepped in to help his grandmother raise his uncle’s children…………

Harlem-based artist Zakiyyah Modeste aka Sista Zock and Zock Solid Renaissance Woman (“activist,” lyricist, poet, songwriter, actress, dancer, playwright), is celebrating her musical debut on Academy Award winner Spike Lee’s Netflix hit show “She’s Gotta Have it.” Zakiyyah’s song “You Should Know That” can currently be heard as the background music on season two’s trailer and the song will premiere on episode 203 of the show, which starts on May 24. “You Should Know That” is off Zakiyyah’s new album “Zock Solid, Where the Stem Meets the Root.” Meanwhile, Zakiyyah will celebrate the premiere of her music being used on “She’s Gotta Have It” on Sunday, May 26 at Gin Fizz in Harlem, NY from 6-10 pm. For more information go to ginnfizzharlem.com or eventbrite.com……….

Legendary raptress Suga-T has unveiled her latest project, based on her life’s experiences, “Your Perfume” book and album. “Your Perfume” outlines survival tips for women on how to navigate through tough times in order for one to find a new “scent” for success and achieve their goals. Suga-T Stevens was a founding member of The Click, a hip-hop group led by her brother E-40. The prolific entertainer had hit solo albums and served as an executive for the family-run label, SWI (SickWidIt) Records. Overall, the label sold millions of records worldwide and had many albums make their way to Billboard’s Top 10 charts………