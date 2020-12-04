Michael B. Jordan was seen with Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey

ABOVE PHOTO: Michael B. Jordan (Photo: Phil Stafford / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Quarantine new hot couple alert! Michael B. Jordan was photographed getting off of a private Delta jet in Atlanta with Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey. People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2020 and the model/socialite wore matching grey sweat suits and face masks as they arrived in the Peachtree City on Thanksgiving Eve. Although this is the first time the new coosome twosome has been seen together alone, there were reports back in August that they had dinner together with a group of friends at Nobu in Malibu, California. However at the time Lori was dating rapper Future. Lori’s laundry list of exes also includes both Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son Justin Combs. The “Creed” and “Black Panther” star has always kept his love life very private…..

Gabourey Sidibe (Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock)

Quarantine Engagement Alert! Tongues are wagging that Gabourey Sidibe and her boyfriend of one year, Brandon Frankel, are now engaged. The Oscar nominated actress posted on Instagram: “I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side.” The loving couple have been together throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic, spending time with their cat. The groom-to-be is a tech strategist at Cameo…………

According to reports, hundreds of Atlanta families awakened to a beautiful dinner on Thanksgiving Day courtesy of Tip “T.I.” Harris. The rapper/actor/reality star and his family gave away 1,000 turkeys, bags of greens and dessert at his 15th annual Turkey giveaway in Northwest Atlanta on November 24. Families were pre-selected to drive-thru and pick up the items at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church……

There was a very special moment when Sirius XM Radio’s Joe Madison surprised legendary songstress Dionne Warwick during an interview about his upcoming Christmas and 80th birthday fundraiser that will take place on Saturday, December 12 as a live online event. Joe had Ms. Warwick’s childhood friend Gwendolyn King (former Commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration) waiting on the line, and Ms. King committed $10,000 to the organization “Hunger: Not Impossible,” which will receive portions of the proceeds from the Grammy winning legend’s upcoming live stream celebration. The surprise coupled with the donation brought Dionne Warwick to tears……