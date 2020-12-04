Image

12:51 PM / Saturday December 5, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
4 Dec 2020

Michael B. Jordan was seen with Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 4, 2020 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Michael B. Jordan  (Photo: Phil Stafford / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Quarantine new hot couple alert! Michael B. Jordan was photographed getting off of a private Delta jet in Atlanta with Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey.  People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2020 and the model/socialite wore matching grey sweat suits and face masks as they arrived in the Peachtree City on Thanksgiving Eve.  Although this is the first time the new coosome twosome has been seen together alone, there were reports back in August that they had dinner together with a group of friends at Nobu in Malibu, California. However at the time Lori was dating rapper Future. Lori’s laundry list of exes also includes both Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son Justin Combs. The “Creed” and “Black Panther” star has always kept his love life very private….. 

Image
Gabourey Sidibe (Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock)

Quarantine Engagement Alert! Tongues are wagging that Gabourey Sidibe and her boyfriend of one year, Brandon Frankel, are now engaged. The Oscar nominated actress posted on Instagram: “I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side.” The loving couple have been together throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic, spending time with their cat.  The groom-to-be is a tech strategist at Cameo…………

According to reports, hundreds of Atlanta families awakened to a beautiful dinner on Thanksgiving Day courtesy of Tip “T.I.” Harris. The rapper/actor/reality star and his family gave away 1,000 turkeys, bags of greens and dessert at his 15th annual Turkey giveaway in Northwest Atlanta on November 24. Families were pre-selected to drive-thru and pick up the items at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church…… 

There was a very special moment when Sirius XM Radio’s Joe Madison surprised legendary songstress Dionne Warwick during an interview about his upcoming Christmas and 80th birthday fundraiser that will take place on Saturday, December 12 as a live online event. Joe had Ms. Warwick’s childhood friend Gwendolyn King (former Commissioner of the U.S. Social Security Administration) waiting on the line, and Ms. King committed $10,000 to the organization “Hunger: Not Impossible,” which will receive portions of the proceeds from the Grammy winning legend’s upcoming live stream celebration. The surprise coupled with the donation brought Dionne Warwick to tears……

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailCentric to telecast Steve Harvey’s Radio Show Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation partners with Coca-Cola to ‘pay it forward’ to the next generation of leaders Michael Jordan’s daughter learns more about her dad
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sun Report

Biden names liberal econ team as pandemic threatens workers

December 4, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Neera Tanden, Wally Adeyemo, Cecilia Rouse (Photos courtesy Biden-Harris Transition Team) By...

Politics

Faith takes the forefront as Georgia Senate runoffs heat up

December 4, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon...

Sports

Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones

December 4, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In a photo provided by Triller, Mike Tyson throws a punch...

Commentary

Black/White partnerships: dedicated to change?

December 4, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By George Burrell  At this inflection point, governments, corporations and institutions have acknowledged...

Entertainment

Amid racial reckoning, Grammys honor the Black experience

December 4, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: This combination photo shows from left, Mickey Guyton, Beyonce Knowles and...

Go With The-Flo

Michael B. Jordan was seen with Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey

December 4, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Michael B. Jordan  (Photo: Phil Stafford / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff