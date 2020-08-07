Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with Color of Change to launch the #ChangeHollywood initiative

ABOVE PHOTO: Michael B. Jordan (Photo: BAKOUNINE / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

A maskless Jay-Z was spotted on July 31 strolling solo down the street in East Hampton, New York. The rap mogul, his superstar wife, Beyonce’, and their three children Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, are vacationing in East Hampton, where they own a $26 million,12,000 -square-foot estate which boasts seven bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and a direct water space view on the Georgica Pond. The property also includes a detached 1,800-square-foot guest cottage and a 45-foot-long infinity pool and accompanying spa……….

Swirl Films, the leading independent TV and urban film production company in the United States, recently announced they have secured the life rights of rapper, entrepreneur and activist, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell. Through this partnership, Swirl and Campbell will develop and produce scripted and unscripted projects highlighting Campbell’s massive and lasting influence on the entertainment industry, as well as his community-driven activism that continues to make an impact. “I am very excited to be a part of the Swirl Films Family,” states Campbell…

Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with racial justice organization Color of Change to launch the #ChangeHollywood initiative with the goal of transforming the entertainment industry’s inequitable power infrastructure. Through #ChangeHollywood the “Creed” and “Black Panther” star and COC’s ultimate goal is to put forth concrete, measurable solutions for Hollywood to affirm , defend and invest in Black lives. Said Jordan: “The roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice.”…

Quarantine Divorce Alert! Just months after celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, retired Dallas Cowboys player Emmitt Smith and his wife, Pat have announced they are calling it quits. The former Miss Virginia and the Dancing With The Stars winner released a joint statement: “We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate.” The estranged couple went on to say they will move forward with love and compassion for one another as co-parents and friends, and more. Pat was previously married to Martin Lawrence from 1995-1997. They have one daughter Jasmine together. Pat and Emmitt have three children, Emmitt Jr, Skylar and Elijah……