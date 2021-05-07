ABOVE PHOTO: Meghan Markle (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Tongues are wagging that Meghan Markle has written her first children’s book called “The Bench,” which will be published on June 8, according to Variety. The book reportedly will explore the special bond between a father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes. Said to be inspired by the relationship between her husband Prince Harry and their son, Archie, the Duchess of Sussex’s publishing debut “touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family,” states a press release. Markle will also narrate an audiobook edition of “The Bench,” which will be released in the U.S. and Canada by Listening Library………

Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes has announced that TV One will air a special episode of its hit autobiographical series “Uncensored” featuring the late rapper and actor DMX. The special is slated to air on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/7C, immediately followed by the annual “Urban One Honors” hosted by Erica Campbell and Roland Martin at 9 p.m. ET/8C. It will feature an interview with DMX just three weeks before his passing and is confirmed to be his final and most transparent to date. “DMX sat down with our team and was completely uncensored,” said Cathy Hughes. “We have one hour with the late rapper in his own words. For DMX to be with us just three weeks before God called him home, I believe it’s truly divine intervention.”………..

Old school quarantine date night alert! Stevie Wonder and his wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy enjoyed a romantic date in West Hollywood, California on May 1, according to reports. The Motown icon and his other half, who is 23 years younger, seemed to be having a great time as they entered the popular celebrity hotspot Craig’s holding hands. Wonder, who has 22 Grammys, met the former teacher in 2012. After dinner, Wonder, who is the father of nine children, enjoyed himself, testing out the autopilot on his Tesla. Bracy is Wonder’s third wife. The couple have two children together…..

The final episodes of the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s long running series, “The Haves and the Have Nots” will premiere on Tuesday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Tyler Perry drama which chronicles the scandalous lives of the Cryer, Harrington and Young families living in Savannah, Georgia will conclude after eight seasons and 196 episodes. In this final season viewers will see the wealthy residents of Savannah, Georgia involved in a true-to-life Greek tragedy as Judge Jim Cryer (John Schneider) and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. The series stars Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich……