Mary J. Blige, who is nominated for six awards, will be one of the artists that will perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards

ABOVE PHOTO: Mary J. Blige (Photo: Paul Smith/Featureflash / Shutterstock.com)

By Flo Anthony

Rihanna (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

Rihanna received her first Oscar nomination on Jan. 24 for best original song for her tune “Lift Me Up” from the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” All in all, the popular film picked up five nominations for an Academy Award, including Angela Bassett for best actress in a supporting role, which is her second Oscar nod, Daniel Sudick, Geoffrey E. Baumann for best visual effects, Ruth Carter for best costume design and Joel Harlow and Camille Friend for best makeup and hairstyling. In 2019, Carter made history for becoming the first Black costume designer to win an Oscar in that category for “Black Panther.” She thanked Spike Lee for giving her a start. Lastly, Bryan Tyree Henry was nominated for best supporting actor for “Causeway.”

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF), announced the 24 honorees selected for induction into its Hall of Fame. The 7th Annual Awards and Induction Weekend will be held Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Fighters being inducted into the 2023 class include George Foreman, Shannon Briggs, David Tua, Pinklon Thomas, Tracy Harris Patterson, Doug DeWitt, Darroll Wilson and Jamillia Laurence. Other inductees include Joe Hand Sr., Rudy Battle and Lee Samuels. “We are extremely excited about this newest class of inductees selected for the 2023 Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, and very much looking forward to honoring this esteemed group of individuals who have helped make Atlantic City a recognized boxing mecca known around the world,” said Ray McCline, ACBHOF president and founder. The ACBHOF Awards and Induction Weekend will offer boxing enthusiasts a weekend full of excellent programming, including a VIP cocktail reception, meet and greets with the legends, and a fight fan experience that features spectacular artwork, exhibits, and boxing memorabilia. The highlight of the weekend is the induction red carpet ceremony which takes place in an award show atmosphere.

The first group of artists that will perform at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 include current nominees Mary J. Blige, who has been nominated for six awards, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Brandi Carlile. The show will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Trevor Noah is the host, reports “Variety.” Beyonce’ leads the 2023 Grammy nominees with nine nods. Kendrick Lamar is not far behind the superstar songstress with eight.

“People Magazine” reports that the “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Robyn Dixon and on/off again partner, Juan Dixon have reportedly tied the knot one more time. Although the marriage has been confirmed by multiple sources, both Bravo and the Dixons declined to comment. Insiders feel Robyn will open up about the ceremony during the show’s reunion special, which was taped Jan. 18. A second marriage for the Dixons was a big topic of many discussions by Robyn’s castmates this past season.