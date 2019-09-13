Kerry Washington at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of her movie “American Son”

ABOVE PHOTO: Kerry Washington (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

According to reports, Kevin Hart has a lengthy recovery in front of him following his serious car accident which took place on September 1 in Calabasas, California, requiring him to have back surgery. Although two of the superstar comedian’s close friends, Tiffany Haddish and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, have publicly said Kevin is able to walk, a source says he will be transferred to a rehabilitation facility where he will remain at least four months. A source told The Blast that Hart’s diligent fitness routine is aiding his recovery. “It helps that he was physically in such great shape,” said the source.

On September 7, Main Street Boxing NY held its 10th annual Westchester County Boxing Championships, co-sponsored by the Mount Vernon, New York, Recreation Department in Hartley Park. Said Mayor Andre’ Wallace: “As mayor of Mount Vernon I’ve always realized that Mount Vernon has a rich history in sports. These programs demonstrate our potential as an entertainment capital while keeping our children safe and off the streets.”

In Toronto for the premiere of her movie “American Son,” Kerry Washington glowed on the red carpet on September 7 at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Hollywood Reporter party during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. The multi-award winning actress joined a slew of A-list stars at the soiree, who included “Just Mercy” stars Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, along with “Dolemite Is my Name” producer/star Eddie Murphy, who “high-fived” Adam Sandler in the elevator bay.

A “who’s who” of Broadway and New York Theatre will be celebrated for their artistry and achievements at the nationally syndicated Cafe’ Mocha Radio Show’s 9th annual Salute Her Awards presented by Toyota in association with AARP, Luster Pink, American Airlines and WBLS 107.5. The 2019 honorees include Leslie Uggams, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lynn Nottage, Alia Jones-Harvey and Linda Stewart. Set for Monday, September 16 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theatre in New York City, this will be the first time that the Salute Her Awards will honor distinctive women within the glittering world of the New York Sstage. “It’s always been my goal to celebrate women of color on Broadway and New York Theatre who are legendary and making a difference today,” says Sheila Eldridge, creator and executive producer Cafe’ Mocha and Salute Her Awards.