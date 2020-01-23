Jordan Peele is named Best Director and his film “Us” Best Film by African American Film Critics Awards

ABOVE PHOTO: Jordan Peele (shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

#NissanDiversity is one of the proud sponsors of this week’s 11th African American Film Critics Awards, #AAFCA, taking place at Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. Jordan Peele’s “Us” has been named the Best Film by #AAFCA, with Peele also being named Best Director for the movie. Best actor will go to Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite Is My Name.” Other award recipients include Lupita Nyong’o, Jamie Foxx, “Queen & Slim” and Reggie Hudlin’s “The Black Godfather” for Best Documentary.

After stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family, Prince Harry jetted out of London on January 20 to Vancouver, Canada to be with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie. Harry spoke out for the first time during a dinner on January 19 for supporters of his Sentebale charity in London. He thanked the public for their support, but explained that he felt he had “no other option” than to step away from his role in the Royal Family. According to my sources, there is no truth to the rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to give up their titles. Sources also say that Meghan left all of the clothes she had bought in London there.

According to reports, Oprah Winfrey released a statement to Fox News that Russell Simmons attempted to stop her from producing a documentary about the sexual assault allegations against him. “He did reach out multiple times and attempted to pressure me,” Winfrey said to the network. However, her spokesperson claimed that her departure had nothing to do with Simmons’ attempts. According to a rep for Oprah, the media billionairess stepped down due to inconsistencies in the documentary’s reporting. Despite her issues with the project, Oprah reportedly believes all of the women who have accused Simmons. Meanwhile, the rap impresario has denied all wrongdoing to the allegations.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is working on a book that will address what he calls an urgent moment in American history. The longtime civil rights activist’s “Rise Up: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads” is coming out September 15, less than two months before the 2020 election, Hanover Square Press announced on January 20. Sharpton will look back at the Obama administration, the 2016 election of Donald Trump and the transformation of the Republican Party during Trump’s presidency.