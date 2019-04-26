ABOVE PHOTO: John Singleton (Photo: Everett Collection/shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

[Ed. update: As of this printing, news outlets report writer/director John Singleton has fallen into a coma, after suffering a major stroke, not a mild one as previously reported. Singleton‘s mother is working to be named his conservator, claiming he is unable to make decisions for himself.]

According to reports, writer/director John Singleton was hospitalized on April 17 after suffering a mild stroke. The Oscar nominated filmmaker checked into a hospital because he felt ill after returning from a trip to Costa Rica. Singleton’s family issued the following statement: “John is currently in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.” Singleton became the first African American and the youngest person to receive a directorial Oscar nomination for “Boyz N The Hood.” He most recently worked as co-creator and director on the FX series “Snowfall.”

Wynton Marsalis’ latest masterpiece, the original soundtrack for the film “Bolden,” has been released. In theaters May 3, “Bolden” tells the riveting story of jazz legend Buddy Bolden’s tumultuous , mysterious and all too brief life. The musician died at the age of 54 in 1931. Set in turn-of-the-century New Orleans, “Bolden” fleshes out one of jazz’s foundational figures and shows jazz and blues lovers where the music began. Jazz Times describes Marsalis’ soundtrack as “Joyous.” Additional reports say Wynton brings the legacy and infectious music of Buddy Bolden back to life.

The Greater New York Chapter of The Links (GNY) celebrated its 70th anniversary with a sparkling gala fundraiser on an equally sparkling evening at the iconic 583 Park Avenue. Hosted by Dr. Donna Jones, president, Greater New York Chapter of The Links, the sold-out event was aptly billed as the Diamonds and Pearls Gala, with more than 600 influencers from New York’s business, civic, social service and philanthropic communities in attendance. The goal of the event was to raise funds and awareness for the chapter’s work in the following areas: Services to Youth, the Arts, National Trends and Services and Health and Human Services. “Our Diamonds and Pearls Gala evening is a spectacular result of hard work and dedication, as we pay homage to our founding members and are inspired everyday to carry out their vision,” said Dr. Jones.

Dubbed “Mount Vernon Rising,” on April 16, Mount Vernon, New York Mayor Richard Thomas proclaimed it “Michael Spinks Day” in the prestigious Westchester, New York city. Thomas, who at 36 is the youngest mayor in the U.S., spent the day escorting Spinks, a 1976 Olympic Gold Medalist and former light heavyweight/heavyweight champion of the world, to the Dole Center, which housed several programs including a youth boxing program, where Spinks demonstrated three fundamental punches to the children. From there, they headed to the city’s boxing gym, where Spinks was greeted by Welcome signs and aspiring Olympians who showed him their moves. Thomas and Spinks then visited a Senior Citizen Center prior to heading to a fabulous reception at Mount Vernon City Hall. The new friends ended the day paying their respects at a Celebration of Life for Orlando Moore, a Mount Vernon resident who, along with his girlfriend Portia Ravenelle, was found dead in the Dominican Republic, after vacationing there last month. While in New York City, as he has many times in the past, Spinks stayed at the chic Aloft Harlem.