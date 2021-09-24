ABOVE PHOTO: John Legend (FeatureFlash / Shutterstock.com)

By Flo Anthony

On September 20, prosecutors rested their case against disgraced R&B crooner R. Kelly following a month of scandal ridden testimony from victims and employees as part of the shocking sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn federal court. The racketeering trial, which alleges Kelly ran an enterprise that trafficked women and girls for illegal sex more than 25 years, reportedly saw more than 10 accusers take the stand, along with dozens of other witnesses. The defense will begin presenting its case on September 27……

Four-time Grammy-winning Deniece Williams presents the Hallelujah Sunday Brunch on Sunday, September 26, at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood. Serving up a dose of soul-inspiring gospel music will be special guests, including Bishop Noel Jones. One of the earliest casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic was the choir singing at Sunday morning service. Saddened by this, Williams is going back to her gospel roots by presenting the Hallelujah Sunday Brunch and declares that it is time to celebrate and shout to the One on high with an offering of praise and worship music……..

There will be a new addition to “The Real” family. Co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together, she announced on “The Real” on September 20. The TV personality, who married the rapper in March 2021, also told Women’s Health Magazine, “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.” Jenkins also revealed she discovered she was pregnant one month before their wedding but suffered a miscarriage soon after. However, one week after their wedding, the newlyweds found out they were pregnant again. Congratulations!…….

Tongues are wagging that John Legend celebrated the launch of his Sperry x John Legend collection at Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles on September 20. Sperry linked with the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar) winner and his stylist David Thomas for a suite of simpler footwear. Legend’s been a longtime fan of the brand, as well as an official ambassador for a little over a year. “We wanted to include elements of historical Sperry items but marry that with my own sensibilities and personal style,” Legend told GearPatrol.com…….