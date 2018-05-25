Image

4:19 PM / Sunday June 2, 2019

Visit Dorchester
25 May 2018

Idris Elba took on the role of playing DJ during the royal evening reception

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 25, 2018 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Idris Elba (Joe Seer)

By Florence Anthony

The Royal Wedding is still the talk of the world. According to reports, the latest news is Elton John wasn’t the only famous star to take center stage at one of Prince Harry and Meghan, Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex’s receptions. Idris Elba took on the role of playing DJ during the evening reception on May 19 at Frogmore House. The Golden Globe winning actor notably played Luther Vandross’s “Never Too Much” during the soiree, as Duchess Meghan danced with her girlfriends. Idris, whose fiance Sabrina, wore head-to-toe Gucci to the wedding, has been a DJ on the side for years. He has previously made club appearances under the name DJ Big Driis the Londoner and even co-produced a track on Jay-Z’s 2007 album, “American Gangster.”………..

Image

To celebrate their third collaboration with Lucas Films, Nissan executives took New York City by storm on May 21 as they premiered a customized Nissan Rogue at a special screening of “Solo A Star Wars Story” at the SVA Theater. Alden Ehrenreich, who portrays a young Han Solo in the prequel, proudly posed in front of the magnificent vehicle which was built in his character’s honor. Nissan also constructed a model car in a salute to Chewbacca, which was showcased at the top-selling Automotive company’s pre-reception at the Dream Hotel. Other celebs at the screening included Tiffany Haddish and crooner Maxwell, who were also spotted together the previous night at the “Queen Sugar” third season premiere party and “Solo” cast members Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Paul Bettany……….

Last week’s Cannes Film Festival was an explosion of Film, Music, Fashion, History, Art and Influencers from across the globe. Black men reigned supreme at the festival, with triumphant moments for the late Reginald F. Lewis, Spike Lee, Congressman John Lewis and author/filmmaker Nathan Hale Williams. Reginald F. Lewis Film Honors: A Salute to Multicultural Excellence, merged Bollywood, Hollywood and Nollywood under one roof for the first time ever. The eclectic and diverse mixture did not disappoint, from a lovely business exchange, networking cultural style tips, to an all out dance challenge. Held in the middle of Festival de Cannes at Le Majestic Beach on May 15, it reigned as the extraordinary engagement that Cannes welcomed and needed……….

TNT and Bossip hosted sneak previews of the second season of the hit dramedy “Claws” in Atlanta, Houston and Washington, D.C. Cast members in attendance were Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Jack Kesy and Jimmy Jean-Louis in Atlanta; Karreuche Tran and Harold Perrineau in D.C. and Judy Reyes, Dean Norris and Kevin Rankin in Houston. Guests watched the first episode of the new season and enjoyed a Q&A with the cast. Special guests included Gizelle Bryant, Nicci Gilbert and others. Season 2 of Claws premieres Sunday, June 10………

Related Posts

Shadow and Act Shorts Idris Elba confirms Nelson Mandela Project Idris Elba leads ensemble British drama, ‘A Hundred Streets’ Idris Elba’s Mandela pic to open Thanksgiving weekend
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Lupita Nyongo’s children’s book “Sulwe” has the literary community buzzing

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Lupita Nyongo  (Photo: Magicinfoto / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Enroute to...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Adaptive gardening: Tips and tools for older gardeners

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good tools and tips for senior...

Color Of Money

Give your home a modern makeover

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Even if your home has seen a generation or two of...

Food And Beverage

Sensational Salads

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Add fruits, veggies to meals for plant-forward nutrition  FAMILY FEATURES Adding more fruits...

Oasis

Obituary: Hope Councill McFadden

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Funeral services for Hope Councill McFadden were held May 9, 2019 at Zion...

Stateside

Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains cautious on impeachment talk

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still isn’t ready to impeach President...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff