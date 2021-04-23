H.E.R. will be among those performing from the roof terrace of Los Angeles’ still -unopened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

ABOVE PHOTO: H.E.R. (Photo: Steve Vas/Featureflash / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Fans and loved ones of late rapper and actor DMX (Earl Simmons) will be able to celebrate his life and legacy at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The emcee’s manager, Steve Rifkind, announced that a public memorial service will be held in DMX’s honor at the arena on April 24. According to reports, the number of people who can attend has not been confirmed due to COVID-19 restrictions. A private service for the “Never Die Alone” producer and star’s family and friends will be held at a church in the New York City area on April 25. Meanwhile, Swizz Beatz, who was a very close friend of X’s, and French Montana, have a new song out with DMX. The single, “Been to War,” appears on Season 2 of Epix’s “Godfather of Harlem.”………..

Before welcoming their twin boys, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated with family and friends at a special baby shower, reports E! News. The event was held at Yamashiro restaurant in Hollywood and featured plenty of dancing, games, food and a photo booth. The Masked Singer host presented his third baby mama-to-be a brand new BMW as a Push Gift. Guests enjoyed a Chamoy bar by Edible 360, which featured a custom club Tummy carved watermelon. A mouth watering Chamoy fountain flowed, surrounded by Mexican street corn dusted with a spicy Hot Cheetos crumble. Todo Bien Taqueria also cooked up delicious Tacos. These babies will be Nick’s second set of twins. He has daughter Monroe and son Morocco with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and two children with former Beauty Pageant Winner, Brittany Bell, one of who is only a few months old………….

Singer/songwriter Carl Brister first came to national attention when his works were featured on NBC, BET, Pandora, Music Choice, Spotify, and more. He describes his sound as “Free Music” that combines elements of Soul, R&B, Pop, and Dance in a retro fusion that takes you back while moving you forward. Carl’s new single, “L.O.V.E.” is now available as a remix by Mark Wilson. “I write music that makes you laugh, smile, and think,” Carl explains. “There’s always a feel-good element to my music. What makes you feel better than love? Everything begins and ends with “L.O.V.E.” It’s what we all need!………

The five songs nominated at this year’s Oscars will be performed from the top of the Academy’s gleaming new film museum – and a small fishing town in Iceland. Grammy winner H.E.R. and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr, who is nominated for two Oscars, will be among those performing from the roof terrace of Los Angeles’ still -unopened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Odom, who is making history as one of three Black actors, who include Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya, nominated for Best Supporting Actor, “Best Supporting Actor,” will perform his song “Speak Now” from “Last Night In Miami,” in which he plays Sam Cooke, in a special Oscars pre-show. The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 25………