Go With The Flo



By Flo Anthony

Beyonce’ celebrated her 40th birthday by jetting off to Ponzo, Italy, where she and Jay-Z were seen packing on the PDA and reportedly taking in the scenic views while chilling in a hot tub on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ megayacht, Flying Fox. The happy couple was seen holding each other close while they sat together, and at one point, the rap mogul planted a kiss on his wife’s head. Rumors are rampant that Jay-Z may be teaming up with Bezos to buy the Denver Broncos…………

Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the ‘Lion King’ European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Tongues are wagging that Wendy Williams might not be back in her purple church when the show returns on September 20 after the ill talk show host canceled promotional events last week. “People are tight-lipped about it, but there are whispers that she won’t be there,” a Wendy source told the New York Post. According to sources, the production staff returned to the office last week, but Wendy has not been back to the studio since she’s been on hiatus. On September 9, her producers released a statement, saying Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues, and is undergoing further evaluation. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20 for the premiere of Season 13.” ……..

Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, announce that Best Musical Tony Award nominee “Tina-The Tina Turner Musical” will star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe in the title role beginning Tuesday, November 2, 2021. An original Broadway cast member, Obi-Melekwe played Tina in the West End production and plays Tina at certain performances in the Broadway production. Two-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren will depart the production on Sunday, October 31, 2021, due to other commitments. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” will reopen at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, October 8, 2021……….

Rihanna made a dramatic entrance at the 2021 Met Gala when she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky arrived last to the red carpet. The songstress turned fashion and skincare mogul wore a black number by Balenciaga and 267 carats of diamonds. Following the ball, Ri Ri then also showed up fashionably late to her after-party at Davida in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, arriving at 2:30 a.m. Guests at the shindig included Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X……