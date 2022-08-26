Image

12:17 AM / Saturday August 27, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
26 Aug 2022

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson in honor of their achievements

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 26, 2022 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Photo by Michael Eaton)

By Flo Anthony

Image

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa.  On August 23, Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, was officially named after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate.” The couple had two of their three daughters, 20 year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness their parents’ recognition for years of hard work.

Be A Light, in collaboration with Motown Gospel, announced the September 2 release of “The Evening: Live at Apparatus,” a new live album from four-time Grammy-nominated duo, The Baylor Project.

This soul-stirring set was recorded in front of a live audience at Apparatus – an interdisciplinary design studio in New York City. For three nights, the couple and their band graced the stage at MUMS, a jazz club created within Apparatus’ gallery. The Baylor Project’s outstanding live performances have brought audiences to their feet worldwide.

According to People, Meghan Markle’s podcast is up and running. The first full episode of “Archetypes,” hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, was released on August 23. Back in 2020, Markle and Prince Harry announced a “multi-year partnership” between their production company Archewell Audio and Spotify. Markle’s first guest was her dear friend, tennis champion Serena Williams. The ladies’ conversation revolved around ambition — and how it is a “dirty, dirty word when it comes to women.” Before the ladies got started with their talk, Prince Harry crashed the interview to say hello to Williams. Mariah Carey will be Markle’s next guest.

The Rainbow Prince premiered on August 20 at the historic Cinema Village in New York City, with matinee showings beginning August 19 through August 25. “When you see yourself in the world, it’s hard to feel a part of it,” says Clare-Hope Ashitey, lead actress Marea in The Rainbow Prince, a short film that flips the script on the old fashioned fairytale: the princess is Brown, and she saves the prince. The prince, named Rainbow, (newcomer Dwayne Moore) has skin that changes colors to reflect his feelings. Brown is his happy color.

Related Posts

Katt Williams was released from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta Janet Jackson has split with husband Wissam Al Mana just three months after giving birth Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry are expecting their first child together
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Week In Review

Can Uber-like public transit replace old-fashioned buses?

August 26, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Mixed-races young males and females people im medical masks standing in...

Education

Big student loan forgiveness plan announced by Biden

August 26, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: New graduates line up before the start of a community college...

Health

Six simple ways to soothe a teething baby

August 26, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features There’s nothing cuter than those first toothy grins, but cutting teeth...

Week In Review

Can Uber-like public transit replace old-fashioned buses?

August 26, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Mixed-races young males and females people im medical masks standing in...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Cool & Spicy Watermelon Soup

August 26, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Butternut Squash Soup with Sweet...

Seniors

Smart choices for your health: Resources for selecting a provider

August 26, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Getting health care for yourself or a loved one is a...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff