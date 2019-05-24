Following accusations of sexual misconduct, Jason Mitchell is being dropped from projects

ABOVE PHOTO: Jason Mitchell (Photo: DFree / shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Following accusations of sexual misconduct by several of his female co-stars, “The Chi’s” Jason Mitchell is being dropped from a number of his current and upcoming projects. Variety has confirmed that the popular actor will not return to “The Chi’s” already announced third season. In addition, Mitchell will no longer be starring in the Netflix film “Desperados.” Furthermore, Mitchell is no longer represented by UTA or Authentic Talent and Literary Management. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffany Boone — the actress who plays Jerrika on “The Chi” — was among several actresses on the show who had issues with Mitchell. Boone made repeated complaints of sexual harassment and allegedly felt so unsafe with her co-star that at times her fiance, “Dear White People” actor Marque Richardson, was present when Boone and Mitchell shared scenes. Other actresses from the “Desperados” film and “The Chi” also were said to have had problems with Mitchell, who was accused of assaulting a woman in 2016………

Oscar/Emmy/Tony and Grammy award winner Whoopi Goldberg is now also in the fashion business. For the first time ever, Ashley Stewart is presenting The Dubgee Collection by Whoopi. “The View” co-host’s new clothing line is a limited edition which features signature caps and tee-shirts, gorgeous high and low blouses. caftans and high and low cotton pullover dusters. Whoopi joins Power actress La La Anthony as celebrities whose designs are sold in Ashley Stewart stores……….

Iconic fashion designer Dennis Basso presented an exclusive fashion show to a sold-out crowd at the annual “Collaborating for a Cure Ladies Luncheon” that raised $40,000 to benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF). Before the fashion show commenced, master of ceremonies Don Lemon of CNN Tonight introduced both Dennis Basso and Dr. Samuel Waxman, founder and CEO of the SWCRF. notable guests included celebrity philanthropist Jean Shafiroff and Susan Gutfreund, who opened her Fifth Avenue home in New York City for the event……..

Mayor Richard Thomas of Mount Vernon, New York, traveled to Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 19, to attend the John F. Kennedy School of Government Ash Center’s Cities RISE Initiative retreat. The retreat is a follow up to a February visit by representatives of the Ash Center to Mount Vernon to develop code solutions to Mount Vernon’s housing issues. Said Mayor Thomas: “The role of a mayor is to convene people to make a difference and give a clear picture of the reality while providing hope and putting the faith in action.”………..