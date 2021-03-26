Image

5:26 AM / Friday March 26, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
26 Mar 2021

Finn Partners has announced that senior partner Helen Shelton has been appointed as global chief diversity officer

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 26, 2021 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Helen Shelton

By Florence Anthony

More tragic family news has hit New Edition alumnus Bobby Brown, Sr.  His son Bobby Jr’s autopsy and toxicology reports were released earlier this week, stating that the 28 year-old aspiring musician died eerily similarly to his half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown, of an accidental drug overdose. According to reports, Bobby Jr. had a deadly combination of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl in his system. The report also claims a witness told the Los Angeles Police Department that  Bobby Jr. drank tequila, then snorted half a percocet pill, along with the cocaine. Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015 after spending several months on life support following being found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta townhouse with toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system…….

Finn Partners has announced that senior partner Helen Shelton, a long-time FINN executive and a key architect, advisor, and leader of the firm’s DEI initiatives, has been appointed as global chief diversity officer. In this new role, Shelton will continue directing Actions Speak Louder, the agency’s global DEI initiative. She will also continue counseling clients on effective DEI strategies, including external and internal communications, impactful alliances, and recruitment, civic engagement and volunteerism. “Diversity and inclusion is not a trending topic for me — it is something that I have been committed to throughout my career,” Shelton said. “It is an honor to work alongside Peter Finn, our DEI committee, and the world to have the direct impact on our agency culture and on the industry overall. It’s an exciting time for our industry and it is very encouraging to see others joining us in taking up the charge, while we continue to lead with passion and service.”…

Image

According to reports, it is a go that Jamie Foxx will be portraying Mike Tyson in a limited series which will run the gamut of Tyson’s entire life. Titled “Tyson,” the series will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, and executive produced via Fuqua Films. Other executive producers include Martin Scorcese with Sihelia Productions. Foxx and Tyson will also executive produce along with the undisputed boxing champion’s wife, Kiki Tyson. Meanwhile, Foxx paid tribute to his late sister Deondra on World Down Syndrome Day………

 Recording artist Vy Moon, whose fusion of gospel, Christian and hip-hop genres resulted with powerful messages of faith and glory unveiled his new single, — “Get It Together.” Produced by SMTracks and released on his label, He Did It LLC, “Get It Together” features Moon’s son, grade-schooler Young Dal. Moon hopes that his message of positive perseverance will resonate with listeners. “The inspiration for ‘Get It Together’ came to me initially while having dinner with my family,” he said. 

Related Posts

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s father and partner feud over hospital visit as she fights for her life Bobbi Kristina’s family disputes false reports about medical status Singer Bobby Brown’s son found dead at Los Angeles home
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sun Report

COVID-19 relief bill offers long-denied aid to Black farmers

March 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Soul City Farm owner LaTonya Andrews  (Photo courtesy of LaTonya Andrews)...

Politics

Amid border surge, confusion reigns over Biden policies

March 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Migrants line up for a free meal donated by a local...

Entertainment

CBS says ‘The Talk’ staying off air after racism talk

March 26, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Sheryl Underwood, left, and Sharon Osbourne present the award for outstanding...

Color Of Money

Smart Clicks: How to shop online like a pro

March 26, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Over the past year, online shopping has become the norm for...

Health

Make heart health part of your self-care routine

March 26, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Devoting a little time every day to care for yourself can...

Seniors

Here’s why you should consider seeing a geriatrician

March 26, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT  It comes as second nature for most parents to take their children...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff