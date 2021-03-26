Finn Partners has announced that senior partner Helen Shelton has been appointed as global chief diversity officer

ABOVE PHOTO: Helen Shelton

By Florence Anthony

More tragic family news has hit New Edition alumnus Bobby Brown, Sr. His son Bobby Jr’s autopsy and toxicology reports were released earlier this week, stating that the 28 year-old aspiring musician died eerily similarly to his half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown, of an accidental drug overdose. According to reports, Bobby Jr. had a deadly combination of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl in his system. The report also claims a witness told the Los Angeles Police Department that Bobby Jr. drank tequila, then snorted half a percocet pill, along with the cocaine. Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015 after spending several months on life support following being found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta townhouse with toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system…….

Finn Partners has announced that senior partner Helen Shelton, a long-time FINN executive and a key architect, advisor, and leader of the firm’s DEI initiatives, has been appointed as global chief diversity officer. In this new role, Shelton will continue directing Actions Speak Louder, the agency’s global DEI initiative. She will also continue counseling clients on effective DEI strategies, including external and internal communications, impactful alliances, and recruitment, civic engagement and volunteerism. “Diversity and inclusion is not a trending topic for me — it is something that I have been committed to throughout my career,” Shelton said. “It is an honor to work alongside Peter Finn, our DEI committee, and the world to have the direct impact on our agency culture and on the industry overall. It’s an exciting time for our industry and it is very encouraging to see others joining us in taking up the charge, while we continue to lead with passion and service.”…

According to reports, it is a go that Jamie Foxx will be portraying Mike Tyson in a limited series which will run the gamut of Tyson’s entire life. Titled “Tyson,” the series will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, and executive produced via Fuqua Films. Other executive producers include Martin Scorcese with Sihelia Productions. Foxx and Tyson will also executive produce along with the undisputed boxing champion’s wife, Kiki Tyson. Meanwhile, Foxx paid tribute to his late sister Deondra on World Down Syndrome Day………

Recording artist Vy Moon, whose fusion of gospel, Christian and hip-hop genres resulted with powerful messages of faith and glory unveiled his new single, — “Get It Together.” Produced by SMTracks and released on his label, He Did It LLC, “Get It Together” features Moon’s son, grade-schooler Young Dal. Moon hopes that his message of positive perseverance will resonate with listeners. “The inspiration for ‘Get It Together’ came to me initially while having dinner with my family,” he said.