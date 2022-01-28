Dionne Warwick releases her new single “Power In The Name,” with proceeds going to various charities

ABOVE PHOTO: Dionne Warwick (Photo: Featureflash / Shutterstock)

By Flo Anthony

Our condolences go out to Regina King, whose only child, son Ian Alexander Jr., has died, the actress confirmed to People magazine. Although King, who is one of the most wonderful, kind, and sincere entertainers in Hollywood, did not reveal the cause of death, People reported that Alexander died by suicide. He turned 26 on January 19. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time: Thank you.” The Oscar winning actress shared Ian Jr. with ex-husband and record producer Ian Alexander Sr.………

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have been on the move lately. The songstress turned makeup and clothing line mogul and rapper dined at New York City hotspot Carbone on January 20. Then, on January 22, the coosome twosome were spotted enjoying a dinner night at Peasant restaurant in the Soho neighborhood of downtown Manhattan. Sources say prior to eating out, Rihanna hit up a music studio in Brooklyn, New York. It has been six years since her last album, “Anti,” was released in January 2016.

Lifetime Grammy winner Dionne Warwick starts off 2022 with the release of her single “Power In The Name,” which features rap star Krayzie Bone (from Bones Thugs-n-Harmony) and NomaD (a.k.a. Damon Elliott) with proceeds going to various charities that provide shelter and clothing. “Power In The Name” delivers an uplifting message of hope for a bright future with a life affirming theme. Released on the Kind Music Group label, the single will be available through all the major streaming services. Ms. Warwick had a busy holiday season performing at the Raiders/Colts game on December 26, 2021, in Las Vegas and in the Rose Parade on January 1 in Pasadena, California………..

ALLBLK’s weekly talk variety series, “Social Society,” is back on February 7 with a fresh, new look and a bigger society. Joining resident host Kendall Kyndall for Season Two are Angela Simmons, Reginae Carter and Kendra G. The co-hosts will welcome your favorite celebrities, influencers, and Black culture experts for epic discussions on lifestyle, love, politics, and everything in between……..