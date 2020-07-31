Image

1:31 PM / Saturday August 1, 2020

31 Jul 2020

Cuba Gooding Jr. catches the Gov. Cuomo's ire after being photographed with his mask down at charity event

ABOVE PHOTO: Cuba Gooding Jr. (Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock)

By Florence Anthony

Image

Oprah Winfrey has set up an interview series at Apple, according to Variety. “The Oprah Conversation” will debut on the streaming service on July 30. Filmed remotely, the show will feature Oprah engaging in dialogues with thought leaders and newsmakers from all over the world. This marks the third show that Winfrey is hosting for Apple, which has already debuted the shows “Oprah Talks COVID-19” and “Oprah’s Book Club.” …

A smiling Cuba Gooding Jr. was photographed posing with his mask down at a concert on July 26 in Southampton, New York. The Academy award winning actor was one of  hundreds of fans at the electronic music duo The Chainsmokers charity event that New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is now in an uproar over because there was little to no social distancing and most people were not wearing masks. New York’s governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds together at the event. Cuomo said that the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into “egregious social distancing violations.” Profits from the event for which tickets went for as much as $25,000, went to No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York…

TV One’s original autobiographical series “Uncensored” resumes for its third season with premiere episodes debuting on Sunday, September 6 at 10 p.m. EST/9C. The edgy docu-series explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities including Larenz Tate, Tyrese, Yandy Smith-Harris, Omari Hardwick, Jenifer Lewis and Debbie Allen. This season also includes five bonus episodes including “Uncensored: Scandals,” “Uncensored: Hip-Hop,” “Uncensored: Black Hollywood” and “Uncensored: Big Break”…

Quarantine Hot New Couple Alert!  A couple of weeks ago, the story broke that Simone Biles had broken up with her boyfriend Stacy Ervin Jr. It didn’t take long for the Olympic Gold Medalist to find a new man. She recently posted a photo of Houston Texans star Jonathan Owens giving her a piggyback ride. Saluting his 25th birthday, the petite beauty wore an oversize, orange sweater as she wrapped her arms and legs around the hunky NFL player. Biles and Owens also somehow switched clothes for a gender bending Tik Tok Video…

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff