Image

10:32 AM / Friday September 3, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
2 Sep 2021

Bill Duke has launched the new digital platform called YOUNITE Network

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 2, 2021 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Bill Duke (Photo: Eugene Powers / Shutterstock)

By Flo Anthony

Image

Riveting testimony on August 30 in the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial, which is ongoing in Brooklyn Federal Court, reportedly included testimony by the allegedly perverted crooner’s first male victim, who told the prosecutor a story about a boxing ring that Kelly had in the garage of his mansion in Olympic, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. “He snapped his fingers two times, and a naked young lady came out from under the ring,” the man, who identified himself as Louis, said according to reports.  His testimony continued, saying that Kelly commanded the woman to crawl over to him and perform a sex act. He then made the woman do the same to Louis, he testified. Louis met R. Kelly in 2006 at a McDonald’s he was working at in Markham, Illinois. McDonald’s is known for being Kelly’s favorite place to eat. Louis also told the court that he played basketball with Kelly and had sex with him for one year……..

The 5th Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame event, which kicked off August 20, was an action-packed weekend filled with interactive fan experiences, exhibits, meet and greets with boxing legends such as Michael Spinks, Ray Mercer, Tim Witherspoon, Junior “Poison” Jones and Iran Barkley. ACBHOF member Larry Holmes even dropped in to help Spinks celebrate his 65th birthday at Bourre restaurant. The weekend also included live amateur bouts and the celebrity influencer packed Induction Ceremony on August 22, at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in the Sound Waves Theater. The 2020 and 2021 inductees are Roy Jones Jr., Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, Al Cole, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton Sr, Calvin Grove, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Ms. Laoma Byrd, Felix Trinidad, Kelly Pavlik, Simon Brown, Ivan Robinson, Aaron Snowell, Joey Eye, Frank Cappuccino, Ed Kienan, and Nino Delbuno. As always, Ray McCline, president of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame, and Angela Crockett, communications director and honoree liaison, did a fantastic job of bringing the “creme de la creme” of the boxing world together……..

Actor, writer, producer, director and author Bill Duke, who currently stars in the crime thriller “No Sudden Moves,” now streaming on HBO Max, has launched the new digital platform called YOUNITE Network out of his desire to inspire, entertain, educate and inform a global audience with content. Ever the philanthropist, Duke seeks to provide the next generation with empowering content that encourages them to achieve their individual greatness. Says Duke, “Our children deserve to live their dreams, not in spite of what we leave them but because of what we leave them, which is HOPE.”………. 

The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, president) has launched “This Is Broadway,” a historic initiative to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square in New York City following the industry’s 18-month shut down. Kicking off the campaign is a 2 1/2 minute anthemic short film that celebrates all of Broadway. With a voiceover by Oprah Winfrey, the film features stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, James Earl Jones and Denzel Washington, to name a few…….

Related Posts

Bill Duke, G Perico, and Soren Baker have released a short film “The Bookstore Menace,” a reworking of Duke’s role in the film “Menace II Society.” Bill Duke’s ‘Dark Girls’ follow-up, ‘Light Girls,’ gets a first trailer and release date on OWN Network Gabrielle Union launched a second New York & Company clothing collection called “I’m Perfect”
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Commentary

A Millennial Voice: Year three teacher Jameela Harris

August 27, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Danaé Reid The impending school year is fast approaching, and as we...

Week In Review

Eviction ban’s end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

September 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, housing advocates protest on...

Style

Redefine modern design with purposeful nuance

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Modern design celebrates the elimination of unnecessary elements, keeping only the beautiful...

Politics

Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific

August 27, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at Gardens by...

Sun Report

FUR BABIES RULE! Picture perfect pup: Five easy dog photography tips

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Loyal, loving, quirky and kind, a dog brings so much joy to...

Color Of Money

US jobless claims rise by 4,000 to 353,000

September 2, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Paul Wiseman  ASSOCIATED PRESS  WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff