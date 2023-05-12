Image

10:51 AM / Saturday May 13, 2023

12 May 2023

Beyoncé could make almost $2 billion dollars on her “Renaissance” tour

May 12, 2023

ABOVE PHOTO: Beyonce (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

By Flo Anthony

According to Forbes, Beyoncé could make almost $2 billion dollars on her “Renaissance” tour, which is estimated on predicted ticket sales and the superstar songstress making 80% of the profits. Not only could the 57-show tour be her most lucrative so far, but it could surpass the revenue of her combined previous concerts. Armen Shaomian, an associate professor of entertainment management at the University of South Carolina, told Forbes, “Her entire “Renaissance” tour production is handled by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, which drives a greater percentage of the revenue directly to Beyoncé.

Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

On May 9, a Los Angeles judge denied Tory Lanez’s request for a new trial, a ruling that follows the rapper’s felony assault conviction from this past December for the shooting of raptress Megan Thee Stallion, reports KABC in Los Angeles, which had a reporter in the courtroom. There is no sentencing date at the present time. The judge gave the decision following a hearing on Monday where Lanez’s lawyer argued for a new trial. As he was led from the courtroom, the emcee told the judge, “Your honor, please don’t ruin my life.”

Aspiring musicians got a surprise visit from Barack Obama this week when the former president dropped in on a “Guitars Over Guns” session on the south side of Chicago. Last year, Obama donated a $15,000 grant from his foundation to them. The teenagers played their music for him, as he promised not to try to rap. Obama said, “The idea that we can channel all this talent, particularly at a time when a lot of schools were getting rid of music programs and facilities weren’t there, we thought it was a great idea, and now it’s blossomed into this. And, so, we’re just really proud of all the good work that has been done.” 

Former WBA Heavyweight Champion James “Bonecrusher “ Smith and his wife, Doreen Smith, will host the 7th Annual Boxing Legends Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on May 20 at Crown Park Golf Club in South Carolina. This year’s ceremony will celebrate a friend of the champ’s , Mr. Joe Lee. Other special invited guests include Carlette Ewell, female world boxing champion; Kevin Seabrooks, former bantamweight champion, former NFL player Donnell Woolford and former NBA player Al Wood.

