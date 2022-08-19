A$AP Rocky and Rihanna touched down in LA just before being hit with assault and weapons charges

ABOVE PHOTO: A$AP Rocky (Shutterstock.com)

By Flo Anthony

J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Lil Murda on the STARZ Hit series “P-Valley,” headed back to his alma mater, North Carolina Central University, on August 16 to welcome new students to the school. Nicholson’s return to campus was part of the university’s Eagle Mania events. The series brings in several of the country’s top entertainers and thought leaders to engage students in relevant topics. Nicholson is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina. The talented actor received an NAACP Image Award nomination for his groundbreaking performances on “P-Valley” as a rapper who performs onstage at the Pynk strip club as the women dance around him. In other P-Valley news, actress Elarica Johnson, who portrays Autumn Night, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that her character was written off the show.

ALL BLK, the streaming service for Black television, hosted a red carpet screening event and rooftop cocktail reception at the London West Hollywood Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, for their upcoming new dramedy series, “Send Help.” The coming-of-age dark comedy series is created by actor Jean Elie and writer Mike Gauyo and premiered on August 11. Talent in attendance to celebrate the show included Elie, who also stars on the show, Gauyo, as well as cast members Karen Obilom and others. Other notable attendees included Nicole Murphy and Estelle.

NBA player Sterling Brown of the Houston Rockets shoots for the stars with the launch of his new TV show —“How Cool Is This” — on YouTube. As the host, Brown will explore the world of Science, Technology, Engineering Arts and Mathematics — also known as STEM/STEAM — via a multicultural lens. The show’s first episode features NASA astronaut Dr. Jeanette Epps, who is interviewed on location at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. “How Cool Is This” plans to launch its “Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead” tour this fall, when Brown will visit various STEM and STEAM programs in inner city markets throughout the country.

The day before A$AP Rocky was hit with assault and weapons charges August 15 in connection with a shooting altercation between his high school friend and a member of his crew, A$AP Relli, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and Rihanna touched down in Los Angeles on a private jet. The parents of a newborn son, they were seen exiting the exquisite aircraft. A staff member carried the baby’s car seat, but the little bundle of joy was not visible.