8:56 AM / Sunday May 17, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
15 May 2020

A$AP Ferg donates funds to help Melba’s of Harlem feed healthcare workers at Harlem Hospital

May 15, 2020 Category: Go With The-Flo Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: A$AP Ferg (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson/shutterstock)

Popular hip-hop star A$AP Ferg sought to find a way to help the folks in his hometown, Harlem, New York, with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ferg found out that one of his favorite restaurants, Melba’s of Harlem, was helping to feed people, so he reached out to owner Melba Wilson to ask how he could help. Melba’s has been delivering meals to support healthcare workers on the front lines at Harlem Hospital. So, A$AP Ferg immediately donated funds to pay for 300 more meals. ……….

Betty Wright (shutterstock)

They say everything comes in threes, and sadly, the entertainment world lost a trio of icons in its community in one weekend legendary rock & roll musician Little Richard, who died of bone cancer in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 87, Uptown Records founder, Andre Harrell, who passed away of heart failure at his Los Angeles, California, home at 59, and, Betty Wright, best known for her song, “The Clean Up Woman,” which she recorded when she was only 14. Wright left us at 66 due to cancer at her home in Miami, Florida. I knew all three of these legends. Little Richard lived in the penthouse at the Hyatt on Sunset hotel in Hollywood. I frequently stayed there. He used to ride around in a white limousine. He was always so kind. Andre was a dear friend, always smiling and kind and generous. Lastly, I met Betty years ago through Lawrence Hilton Jacobs. Then, we reconnected through Luke Campbell. I last spoke to her around a year ago when she was promoting a new record. Rest in peace, Kings and Queen. Your contributions to the world will always be with us……

Ten years ago, Tim “Romeo” Herbster, host of “Most Requested Live with Romeo,” had a vision: an interactive radio broadcast that could reach the largest audience possible via multiple platforms. SupeRadio is poised to celebrate 10 years strong with Romeo and the global audience he reaches live every Saturday night on-air, online and in the social media sphere. “Congratulations to Romeo and his Most Requested Live team on the 10th anniversary of the biggest weekend party on the radio!,” says Eric Faison, president of SupeRadio…….

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba’s police drama, “LA’s Finest,” has been picked up by Fox. The show aired its first season as a Spectrum Original last year, with Season Two set to premiere in June. It will air on Fox this fall on Monday nights at 8 p.m. Meanwhile. Gabrielle, whose husband Dwayne Wade is worth $120 million, says many Black entertainers are struggling to pay bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Said the Being Mary Jane star: “For all of the Oprah Winfreys and the people who have just a lot, a lot, a lot of money, most of us are one or two checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things.”…… 

