Image

7:35 PM / Thursday January 25, 2024

22 Jan 2024

First-of-its-kind parvo treatment to revolutionize care for fatal puppy virus

January 22, 2024

BPT
While getting a new pet can be one of life’s biggest joys, research shows only 44% of dog owners know about a common fatal disease, putting pups at risk[1]. Parvovirus is one of the deadliest and most contagious viruses that affects more than 900 dogs per day in the U.S. – many of which are puppies[2].
If left untreated, parvo has a mortality rate of up to 91%[3]. Parvo spreads by direct dog-to-dog contact as well as contact with contaminated feces, environments, or people.

In July 2023, an 8-week-old pitbull mix, named Cookie, helped make canine health history. Weighing only 4.5 pounds, and not yet vaccinated, Cookie arrived at a parvo treatment facility with vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration — all symptoms typical of a positive parvo diagnosis. After a parvo test, Cookie was confirmed positive for this fatal virus.

Cookie was treated with Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody, a breakthrough conditionally approved treatment by Elanco Animal Health. The treatment is a single dose IV to deliver antibodies that travel through the dog’s body to attack the virus, stopping it from infecting new cells. Cookie continued receiving care from staff and was reunited with her owner four days later, happy, and healthy.

Elanco’s Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody has since saved the lives of pups across the country and enabled dogs to go home sooner, revolutionizing the parvo treatment protocol as we know it. For more information on Elanco’s Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody, visit: fightparvo.com.
