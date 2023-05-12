Image

10:51 AM / Saturday May 13, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
12 May 2023

A ‘PBGV’ wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 12, 2023 Category: Fur Babies Rule! Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: BUDDY HOLLY, A GRAND BASSET GRIFFON VENDÉEN, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, May 8, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Buddy Holly won “best in hound group. “(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK  — This Buddy Holly no longer has to sigh, “That’ll be the day.”

A petit basset griffon Vendéen named for the late rock ‘n’ roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finalists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.

“I never thought a PBGV would do this,” handler and co-owner Janice Hayes said. “Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog. Nothing bothers him.”

Indeed, his white-tipped tail didn’t stop wagging while he competed in the stadium where the U.S. Open tennis tournament’s top matches are played. Not even while he posed for countless pictures after a win that Hayes called “so surreal.”

“We’re so proud of him,” she said.

His competitors included Rummie, a Pekingese that came in second after aiming to bring home the third trophy in 11 years for his small-but-regal breed — and for handler, owner and breeder David Fitzpatrick. He guided Pekes Malachy and Wasabi to Westminster wins in 2012 and 2021, respectively.

Rummie is “true to Pekingese type, lots of carriage, presence — everything in one, here,” he said Monday.

Winston the French bulldog was gunning for the title after coming oh-so-close last year. An Australian shepherd named Ribbon, an English setter called Cider, a giant schnauzer named Monty and an American Staffordshire terrier called Trouble also were in the pack of contenders.

If Buddy Holly was feeling the pressure, he wasn’t letting it show ahead of the finals. Instead, he seemed more concerned late Tuesday afternoon with playing with his people and rejecting the notion of a nap in his crate.

“He just screams PBGV,” Hayes said. “They’re just very independent but very charming and just silly. Their goal is to make you laugh every day.”

Originally from France, the small hounds are the 154th most prevalent purebreds in the country, according to recent American Kennel Club rankings. (Their name means “low-lying, wire-haired dog from the Vendée region” and is pronounced peh-TEE’ bah-SAY’ grihf-FAHN’ vahn-DAY’-ahn.)

Buddy Holly — so named because “he’s a buddy,” breeder Gavin Robertson explained — has also lived and competed in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

About 2,500 dogs of 210 breeds and varieties vied for the trophy. Among them: the newly eligible bracco Italiano breed, won by a dog co-owned by country music star Tim McGraw.

Besides the chosen finalists, there were other fan favorites, too.

There was the bloodhound that bowed deeply before a judge, the golden retriever cheered by the breed’s many fans, and the spunky German shorthaired pointer that did a few leaps before its lap around the ring. Spectators applauded 10-year-old handler Audra Maes and her shiba inu, and breeder/owner/handler Alexandria Mitchell and her Ibizan hound. They made the judge’s first cut, an accomplishment at a show where many exhibitors handle other people’s dogs as a career.

The Westminster show, held this year at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, also includes obedience and agility competitions that are open to mixed-breed dogs.

And what was next for Buddy Holly? A good night’s sleep, “upside down, rolling in pillows,” Hayes said.

“He just gets to go back to being a dog.”

Related Posts

How to build a Westminster champion Goodbye to the “Greatest Show on Earth”; Ringling’s final show commences after 146 years Fur Babies rule! Five ways to show your pet some extra love
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Election 2023

New Twitter rules expose election offices to spoof accounts

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Garrett Dietz, foreground, Philadelphia supervisor of elections, reports the election results...

Entertainment

Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: PRINCE PERFORMS DURING THE HALFTIME SHOW at the Super Bowl XLI...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks… The cleanup that’s needed in Philly

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Leaving my high-priced apartment, I prepare to take my morning walk through Uptown...

Seniors

How confident are you that you’ll be able to retire?

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT More Americans are retiring earlier than previous generations. According to a survey...

Fur Babies Rule!

A ‘PBGV’ wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: BUDDY HOLLY, A GRAND BASSET GRIFFON VENDÉEN, competes in the hound...

Health

Can you imagine life without lupus? Learn how to raise funds for important research

May 12, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Health and wellness are meaningful to you, so you strive to make...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff