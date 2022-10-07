Image

3:30 AM / Saturday October 8, 2022

7 Oct 2022

What’s Cookin’? Lima Bean, Kale & Sweet Potato Stew

Autism Speaks

Stateside

Max Baer, Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s chief justice, dies

October 7, 2022

ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Baer (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ASSOCIATED PRESS ...

Education

Children’s Scholarship Fund offers 2023-2024 scholarships for students in K-8th grade

October 7, 2022

For the first time, the scholarships will support every student through 8th grade....

Politics

White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’

October 7, 2022

ABOVE PHOTO: Alondra Nelson speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Jan....

Style

Five tips for getting your home feeling refreshed and cozy for fall

October 7, 2022

BPT As autumn gets underway, leaves change colors, temperatures cool down and days...

Go With The-Flo

Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, she was personally targeted and it is unacceptable

October 7, 2022

ABOVE PHOTO: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (Shutterstock.com) By Flo Anthony Following Kanye West totally disrespecting...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Lima Bean, Kale & Sweet Potato Stew

October 7, 2022

Related Posts What's Cookin'? Corn and Lima Bean Succotach...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff