What’s Cookin’? Apple Tea

10:24 AM / Friday October 22, 2021

21 Oct 2021

Politics

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

October 21, 2021

ABOVE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to the media...

Sports

76ers boot Simmons from practice, suspend him for 1 game

October 21, 2021

ABOVE PHOTO:  Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the...

Health

CDC’s new education campaigns address increasing drug overdose deaths

October 21, 2021

BPT Drug overdoses have claimed nearly 900,000 lives over the past 20 years...

Go With The-Flo

Rev. Al Sharpton is calling for a street in New York named after Robert E. Lee to be renamed in honor Colin Powell

October 21, 2021

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rev. Al Sharpton By Flo Anthony After waving to a crowd...

Travel

Ready for adventure? Consider exploring this network of spectacular drives

October 21, 2021

BPT There's nothing quite like packing up your car and heading out onto...

Color Of Money

Five tips to make holiday shopping easier this year

October 21, 2021

BPT The holidays are right around the corner, which means it's time to...

