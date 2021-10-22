21 Oct 2021
What’s Cookin’? Apple Tea
Recent News
Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill
October 21, 2021
ABOVE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to the media...
76ers boot Simmons from practice, suspend him for 1 game
October 21, 2021
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the...
CDC’s new education campaigns address increasing drug overdose deaths
October 21, 2021
BPT Drug overdoses have claimed nearly 900,000 lives over the past 20 years...
Rev. Al Sharpton is calling for a street in New York named after Robert E. Lee to be renamed in honor Colin Powell
October 21, 2021
ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Al Sharpton By Flo Anthony After waving to a crowd...
Ready for adventure? Consider exploring this network of spectacular drives
October 21, 2021
BPT There's nothing quite like packing up your car and heading out onto...
Five tips to make holiday shopping easier this year
October 21, 2021
BPT The holidays are right around the corner, which means it's time to...
