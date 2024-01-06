Take on the new year with these 4 simple tips

BPT

After a holiday season of parties and entertaining, it’s time to get back into our wellness routines and take on the new year ahead. It can be easier than you think to make 2024 a year of positive changes. To help you create some healthy balance, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner shares a few helpful tips.

1. Prioritize self-care through sleep

Self-care isn’t just a buzzword or trend. If you want to improve your well-being after the holidays and beyond, it’s time to double down on self-care, especially sleep. Just one night without enough sleep can leave you feeling drowsy, low energy, slow and irritable, according to Sleep Foundation.

This year, make your life easier and invest in your whole health by setting and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night so you can wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day. It’s helpful to create a relaxing bedtime routine, like reading a book or taking a warm bath, to let your body know it’s time to wind down.

2. Set clear, achievable goals

As we shift out of the holiday season, you may be thinking of how you can achieve your ambitions and change your habits in the new year. When setting goals, make sure they’re clear and achievable. When you set unrealistic expectations, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and abandon your resolutions.

So, this year, be realistic so you’re more likely to achieve your goals and reap the benefits. Start by breaking your goals down into small, manageable steps. For example, if you want to work out more, don’t start by hitting the gym every day. Instead, start small by aiming to get active two to three times a week. Once you meet this goal, you can build on it!

3. Add nutrient-rich foods

After the holidays, you don’t need to overhaul your entire eating routine. Simply give your health a boost by adding foods rich in essential vitamins and nutrients to each of your meals and snacks. For example, add berries into your morning oatmeal, put extra veggies on a sandwich, or grab mixed nuts and hard-boiled eggs instead of processed chips for a quick snack on the go.

Eggs are great for not only snacks, but also for meals like scrambled eggs for breakfast or shakshuka for dinner. Opting for Eggland’s Best eggs will ensure you’re getting superior nutrition in your diet, as they contain six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs, to help boost immunity and wellness during cold season and keep you energized throughout the day.

4. Try new flavors

With a new year comes new responsibilities, new activities and overall busy times. It can be easy to fall into the habit of the same boring meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner that neglect wholesome ingredients.

To expand your palate and try new flavors, consider unique, better-for-you recipes when meal planning. Set a goal to cook a new recipe every week, inspired by a culture or nationality that you’ve been wanting to test out, like this delicious Bacon, Jalapeno, Red Onion and Spinach Scramble with Queso Fresco from Eggland’s Best. This recipe is sure to energize your mornings and set a positive tone for the day – and year – ahead!

Bacon, Jalapeno, Red Onion and Spinach Scramble with Queso Fresco

Prep time: 10 minutes; Cook time: 10 minutes; Serves 4

Ingredients

· 8 Eggland’s Best eggs, large

· 6 thick slices of bacon

· 4 cups baby spinach leaves

· 1/2 cup red onion, slivered

· 1 jalapeno chile, stemmed and thinly sliced, seeding optional

· 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

· 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, to taste

· 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, to taste

· 1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco, farmer’s cheese or mild feta

Directions

1. Set a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the bacon and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally until browned and crispy. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon and reserve it in a bowl. Remove all bacon fat from the pan and add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil. Add the onion and jalapeño and cook for 2-3 minutes, until wilted but not browned. Incorporate the spinach, mix, and continue cooking for a couple of minutes until completely cooked and wilted.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper.

3. Reduce heat to medium-low, pour eggs over the spinach mixture and as they cook, scramble with a wooden spoon or spatula. Cook to desired doneness. For tender eggs, cook them for 2-3 minutes. Top with the browned bacon bites and queso fresco.

To find other delicious recipes to incorporate into your meal routine in 2024, visit: EgglandsBest.com.