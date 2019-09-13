Take down a tantalizing tailgate

FAMILY FEATURES

Whether you prefer watching your favorite teams in-person or on TV, tailgate season means it’s time to break out your party’s favorite foods from appetizers and snacks to all-out meals.

Go long for a touchdown-worthy tailgate or settle in for game day on the couch with these recipes for a bold burger, sweet-and-spicy wings and creamy coleslaw. For an appetizing pregame warmup, try this assortment of nacho toppings to give your whole party something to cheer about.

Homemade Nachos Worth the Hype

Perfect for pairing with game day dishes of nearly any variety, nachos allow a special amount of personalization for guests of all ages and taste preferences. Along with tortilla chips, of course, try nibbling on these topping options throughout your party:

* Shredded cheese

* Melted nacho cheese

* Sour cream

* Guacamole

* Salsa

* Black olives

* Shredded meat

* Sliced peppers

* Diced tomatoes

* Corn

* Beans

A Flavorful, Exotic Spin

No tailgate is complete without a game day staple: burgers. For a twist on tradition, try serving a different style of beef to give guests a new take on an all-time favorite.

This Grass-Fed Wagyu Burger with Red Radish Chili Pickles uses First Light 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef from New Zealand, home to some of the world’s most natural tasting beef and lamb. With cattle allowed to roam and graze freely over lush green hills and pastures all day, every day, the result is a tender, flavorful meat that tastes as nature intended.

Remember to cook the patties quickly over high heat to help retain juiciness, tenderness and flavor. With a touch of chili pepper in the pickles, you can add just enough spice with a sweet kick.

Crunch into Coleslaw

Appetizers, main courses and snacks may dominate many tailgate parties, whether at home or at the stadium, but don’t forget to incorporate sides that can accompany all the flavors of your festivities.

This Honey-Dill Coleslaw, for example, makes for a complimentary dish to just about any protein from burgers to wings and beyond. Plus, with only a few simple ingredients, it’s an easy side to whip up yourself or enlist help from an eager guest.

A Sweet-Hot Handheld

Ditch the plates and dive right into a sweet and spicy snack perfect for the whole party with these Honey-Sriracha Grilled Wings.

To help simplify prep, try grilling ahead of time and keep in the oven until guests arrive. Or, if you’re tailgating in style at the stadium, toss into a pan and cover with foil to keep them warm until it’s time for a bite.

Honey Sriracha Grilled Wings

Recipe courtesy of the National Honey Board

Servings: 8

4 pounds fresh chicken wings

water

3 cups rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup Sriracha sauce

2 tablespoons salt

2 cups honey, divided

Heat grill to 225-240 F.

In large bowl, rinse wings with cool water. Add rice wine vinegar, Sriracha, salt and 1 cup honey. Fold to incorporate all ingredients and coat wings evenly.

Place wings on grill, cover with lid and cook 12-14 minutes before turning once and cooking additional 15-18 minutes.

Open lid and turn wings. Brush remaining honey on wings. Cook 5-8 minutes, remove from heat and serve.

Grass-Fed Wagyu Burger with Red Radish Chili Pickles

Red Radish Chili Pickles:

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons sliced fresh red chili peppers

1/2 cup sliced red radish

Wagyu Burgers:

1 1/3 pounds First Light New Zealand Grass-Fed Wagyu Grind

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon grainy mustard (optional)

2 tablespoons rice bran oil

4 hamburger buns

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

4 lettuce leaves

2 vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced

2 tablespoons onion jam

To make Red Radish Chili Pickles: In small saucepan, heat vinegar, water and sugar. Add chili and radish; remove from heat.

To make Wagyu Burgers: Season Wagyu grind with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix in mustard, if desired. Form into four patties.

Lightly brush both sides of burgers with oil. In frying pan, sear burgers over high heat then reduce heat to medium and cook until well caramelized. Flip and repeat process on other side.

In frying pan, lightly toast burger buns.

Spread mayonnaise on buns; top with lettuce, tomato and burger.

Spread spoonful onion jam on each burger then finish with Red Radish Chili Pickles.

Honey-Dill Coleslaw

Recipe courtesy of the National Honey Board

Servings: 4

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed

1 package (16 ounces) coleslaw mix

1/4 cup thinly sliced onion

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

In small bowl, combine honey, sour cream and dill.

In large bowl, toss coleslaw mix with onion and honey-sour cream mixture. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Serve immediately.

