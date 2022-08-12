Sweet tea recipes to sip on

BPT

Attention iced tea lovers — when it comes to tea, Americans are obsessed. Aside from bottled water, tea is the second most-consumed drink in the world. According to the Tea Association of the USA, tea can be found in nearly 80% of homes nationwide. Around 75% to 80% of tea consumed in the United States is iced.

Iced tea, sweet or unsweet, is the perfect way to quench your thirst in the dog days of summer. Whether your vacation plans include a picnic in the park with friends, a family trip to the beach or a barbecue by the pool, Milo’s Famous Tea has fresh, seasonal recipes to keep your family satisfied, entertained, and refreshed.

The Alabama-based family-owned and certified women-owned business have been perfecting its iced tea since 1946. Milo’s Famous Tea tastes better than the rest because Milo’s uses the highest quality, all-natural ingredients just like they have for over 76 years.

“Milo’s is the nation’s #1 brand of iced tea for a reason — our tea simply tastes better,” said Whitney Wright, director of communications at Milo’s Tea Company. “We use three simple ingredients — tea leaves, filtered water and real cane sugar — and brew fresh batches every day. Our tea is delicious on its own, but also makes a fantastic canvas for cocktail and mocktail recipes.”

The Milo’s team developed three simple recipes to make on repeat all summer long.

These recipes make 16 (8-ounce) drinks and are perfect for entertaining.

Strawberry Basil Iced Tea

Ingredients:

16-ounce container of fresh strawberries

10-12 fresh basil leaves

1 gallon of Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea

Additional basil leaves for garnish

Directions:

To get started, unpackage the fresh strawberries and wash them thoroughly. Remove the stems and chop the strawberries into pieces. Add the strawberries to a food processor or blender with 10 to 12 basil leaves. Blend the strawberries and basil until smooth. Pour one gallon of Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea into a large pitcher and slowly stir in the strawberry mixture. Cover and refrigerate the mixture for up to 48 hours. Add ice to the pitcher and stir before serving. If desired, garnish each drink with fresh basil leaves.

For those looking for a sweet summer cocktail, the Strawberry Basil Iced Tea pairs perfectly with vodka or tequila.

Peach Thyme Iced Tea

Ingredients:

12-ounce jar of peach preserves or jam

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh thyme

1 gallon of Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea

Additional thyme sprigs for garnish

Directions:

For this mouth-watering drink, start by warming the peach preserves or jam in a small saucepan over low heat for about three minutes until the texture is smooth and loose. Next, stir in chopped thyme. Pour Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea into a large pitcher and stir in the warm peach mixture. Cover the drink and refrigerate for up to 48 hours. Before serving, add ice and garnish each glass with thyme springs if desired.

The Peach Thyme Iced Tea pairs well with a splash of bourbon.