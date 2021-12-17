Image

3:35 PM / Friday December 17, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
17 Dec 2021

Sweet, Chocolatey Stocking Stuffers: Three delightfully delicious holiday gift ideas

December 17, 2021

FAMILY FEATURES

If you find yourself deciding between gifting traditional stocking stuffers or giving the gift of tasty snacks at the holidays, there’s one simple solution: go for both.

After all, combining two hallmarks of the season – sweet treats and stylish gifts – is a surefire way to put yourself on the nice list this year.

Spread cheer to family, friends, coworkers and more with these special ideas you can personalize for the ones closest to your heart.

If you’re lucky, they may even share the chocolatey goodness inside.

Find more holiday gifting inspiration at mms.com.

A Sweet Celebration of the Season

If you’re looking for holiday gift ideas, remember decking the halls with holiday candy is a tradition for many on your list.

Filled with customized chocolate candies, this M&M’S Christmas Tree Gift Box carries the holiday cheer through your own messages.

It’s a unique gift option that looks perfect under the tree or stuffed in a stocking, and the personalized notes or photos allow you to bring back cherished memories and moments together.

The Gift that Keeps Giving

’Tis the season to be sweet, and a unique option like this Personalizable M&M’S Blue Snowflake Dispenser in White Gift Box makes for an unforgettable present that includes a 1-pound bag of personalized chocolate candies to add to the dispenser.

The modern candy dispenser with a wintery design that calls to mind the reason for the season offers a twist: With each turn of the dispenser, customized candies can include your own photo, messages or festive art.

Stylish and Scrumptious

Image

A surprise visit from an elf is a sweet way to spread holiday cheer, and this Personalizable M&M’S Elf Shoes Gift Box adds just the right touch of colorful fun and whimsy with a cutout of pointy-toed elf shoes displaying the delicious, custom-decorated chocolate candies inside.

This unique creation featuring jester-style shoes – complete with little bells on the tips – can please all ages. Just personalize the candies with phrases, clip art or a special photo to share with your nearest and dearest.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images (woman with gift hugging man)

