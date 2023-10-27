Power family foods with peanut protein

ABOVE PHOTO: Mexinut Dip

Sharing a meal with family and friends brings people together, especially when favorite recipes are on the table. Whether there’s a cause for celebration or a gathering of loved ones is simply overdue, serving up delicious dishes is a sure bet to get everyone involved.

These flavorful Mexinut Dip and Asian Peanut Slaw recipes are ideal snacks and sides for the whole family. Leaning into a versatile ingredient like peanuts, which make these dishes possible, can take your gatherings to the next level. They complement a wide range of recipes from appetizers and snacks to main courses and desserts.

Plus, they contain 26% protein and fulfill approximately 30% of a 4-6-year-old’s and 26% of a 7-10-year-old’s recommended daily allowance per serving, making them a kid-favorite source of energy. They contain six essential vitamins — vitamin E, folate, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin, and vitamin B6 – and seven essential minerals — phosphorus, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper and calcium.

Often referred to as “nutrition in a nutshell,” there’s a good chance your peanut supply came from the United States’ leading grower: Georgia. With approximately 4,000 active peanut farmers, the state produces 52% of the country’s peanuts.

To find more family-friendly recipe ideas powered by peanuts, visit: GAPeanuts.com.

Mexinut Dip

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission

Yield: 4 cups

1 can (11 1/2 ounces) condensed bean with bacon soup

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 can (10 ounces) tomatoes and green chiles

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon hot chili powder

1/2 cup peanut butter

corn chips or crackers

In 2-quart microwave-safe container, combine soup, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green chiles, onion, chili powder and peanut butter. Cover with glass or plastic lid.

Microwave on high 2 1/2 minutes; stir. Microwave 2 1/2 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Stir before serving with corn chips or crackers.

Asian Peanut Slaw

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission

1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges

1/4 cup Asian sesame dressing

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 cup coarsely chopped dry roasted peanuts

1 bag (16 ounces) three-colored deli slaw mix

chow mein noodles

Drain juice from mandarin oranges into mixing bowl and reserve oranges.

In bowl with juice, add dressing, peanut butter and red pepper; whisk until well blended. Add peanuts, oranges and coleslaw mix; toss until thoroughly coated.

Garnish with chow mein noodles before serving.

Source: Georgia Peanut Commission