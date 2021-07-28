Image

6:22 PM / Wednesday July 28, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
28 Jul 2021

McCormick recalls some seasonings due to salmonella concern

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 28, 2021 Category: Food And Beverage, Stateside Posted by:

McCormick & Co. is voluntarily recalling some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company said this week that it’s recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the recalled products. McCormick said that the potential risk was brought to its attention by the Food and Drug Administration during routine testing.

The products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to 32 states, Bermuda and Canada.

Image

McCormick said that consumers should dispose of the recalled products and their containers. The company can be reached at 1-800-635-2867 weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT for a replacement or full refund, and with general questions.

Related Posts

Bring the family together with a One-Pot Fiesta Default ThumbnailFriend on phone with teen before death recalls final moments Simplify fish Fridays with sheet pan dinners
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Derek Fisher and former VH1 “Basketball Wives” cast member Gloria Govan got married

July 23, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Derrick Fisher and Gloria Govan  (Photos: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock) By...

Politics

EXPLAINER: Why are Texas Democrats camped out in Washington?

July 23, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of...

Diaspora

French president honors US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson

July 23, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, left, awards Reverend Jesse Jackson with the...

Stateside

McCormick recalls some seasonings due to salmonella concern

July 28, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email McCormick & Co. is voluntarily recalling some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination....

Food And Beverage

McCormick recalls some seasonings due to salmonella concern

July 28, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email McCormick & Co. is voluntarily recalling some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination....

Health

NAACP’s ‘COVID. KNOW MORE’ research shows that African Americans must stay vigilant and informed

July 23, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BALTIMORE  —  The numbers are indisputable: Over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff