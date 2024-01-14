Give comfort food classics an authentic Mexican twist



If winter evenings have you stuck in a dinner rut, heat up the kitchen with family favorites everyone can look forward to. Shaking off the chill can start with a cozy blanket and comforting food that warms you from the inside out.

Soup is a wintertime staple thanks to its simplicity, and you can put a delicious spin on your next winter warmup with Mexican-inspired ingredients. Giving soup night a twist starts with Cacique Foods, one of the country’s top authentic Mexican food brands, that invites friends and family to share real moments while savoring authentic flavors.

This Smoky Chorizo and Chicken Pozole relies on the bold, hearty, spicy taste of Cacique’s Pork Chorizo combined with handcrafted Homestyle Salsa. Queso Fresco’s crumbly, creamy texture and milky, fresh flavor adds the perfect finishing touch, making this soup a perfect way to warm up weeknights with just the right amount of heat.

For a flavorful side that complements a variety of main courses while adding Mexican flair, consider Mexican Loaded Mashed Potatoes. This recipe is a familiar favorite with the unique twist of bacon and Pork Chorizo for a meat-infused recipe that will become a menu mainstay.

Plus, for an extra creamy texture, it calls for Cacique Crema Mexicana — an everyday table cream with a neutral, fresh-tasting flavor ideal for balancing out spice — and Oaxaca, a semisoft cheese with a mellow, buttery flavor.

Smoky Chorizo and Chicken Pozole

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6-8

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large white or yellow onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste (optional)

1 package (9 ounces) Cacique Pork Chorizo

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

1 container (16 ounces) Cacique Medium Homestyle Salsa

1 quart chicken stock

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, trimmed of excess fat and diced

1 can (25 ounces) white hominy, drained and rinsed

1 lime, cut into wedges

3/4 cup crumbled Cacique Ranchero Queso Fresco

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

In large, heavy pot over medium heat, heat oil. Reserve 1/4 cup onion for garnish; add remaining onion to pot and season with salt. Sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes.



Increase heat to medium-high; add pork chorizo and break it apart with spoon. Cook chorizo undisturbed until deeply browned and cooked through, 3-5 minutes. Add smoked paprika and oregano; cook 30 seconds, or until fragrant.



Pour in salsa and scrape up browned bits from bottom of pan. Bring to simmer 1-2 minutes, allowing it to thicken slightly then add stock and bring to simmer.



Stir in diced chicken and hominy. Decrease heat to medium and cook 8-10 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Taste and season with more salt, if necessary. Remove from heat.



Serve bowls of pozole with reserved onion, lime wedges, crumbled queso fresco and chopped cilantro.

Mexican Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Servings: 10

3 pounds russet potatoes (about 9 medium potatoes), peeled and cubed

water

6 bacon strips, chopped

1 package Cacique Pork Chorizo

12 ounces Cacique Crema Mexicana

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup Cacique Oaxaca or Queso Quesadilla, shredded

1/2 cup Cacique Crema Mexicana Agria, for topping (optional)

3 green onions, chopped

In Dutch over, add potatoes and cover with water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, 10-15 minutes, or until tender.

In skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels, chop into small pieces, and set aside. Remove bacon grease from skillet and cook chorizo over medium-high heat, 6-8 minutes.

Drain potatoes; add to pan. Mash potatoes, gradually adding crema Mexicana, butter, onion powder, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Transfer to greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish; sprinkle with cheese, chorizo and bacon. Refrigerate, covered, up to 1 day.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Remove potatoes from refrigerator and let stand while oven heats. Bake, covered, about 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes, or until heated through.

Drizzle with crema Mexicana agria and chopped green onions.

