French Toast Bites founder and Farmers Market Coalition executive director Charisse McGill dies

Charisse McGill, the visionary owner and founder of French Toast Bites and Lokal Artisan Foods, and executive director of Farmers Market Coalition, died on Monday, January 15 at home. She was 42.

Charisse is survived by her daughter Madison (Maddie) McGill, mother Tina Jackson, father Maurice Davidson, Aunt Janis Wallace, Uncle Tommy Wallace (husband and wife), Aunt Anna Jackson, cousin Maurice Jackson, and a host of other cousins, relatives and beloved friends.

Charisse was loved by her family and friends, as well as her French Toast Bites, Farmers’ Market, St. Joseph University and Temple University families. She was affectionately known to many in Philadelphia and across the country as French Toast Bae. She was a mother, daughter, friend, entrepreneur, visionary, community leader, teacher, mentor, media star, trendsetter, Philadelphia champion, trailblazer and true history maker.

Charisse has been covered locally and nationally from outlets from Today Show, Forbes, Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Magazine, Metro, Philadelphia Business Journal, Eater, Thrillist, WDAS, NBC 10, 6ABC, Fox 29, CBS 3, PHL 17, Penn Live, Main Line Today, Main Line Times, Daily Local, Lansdale Reporter, Times Herald, Philadelphia Tribune, Philly Voice, WHYY, Billy Penn, Philadelphia Sunday SUN, KYW Newsradio, Wooder Ice, Lower Bucks Times, Brewbound, GoPuff Magazine, Technically.Philly, AfroTech, Ben FM, Black Tech, and many other outlets locally, regionally and nationally.

Charisse’s introduction into the local food industry came through a suburban Philadelphia Farmers’ Market, where she served as the market manager for seven seasons. During that time, she grew the market to be second largest in the Philadelphia area and had the unique opportunity to work with local independent food producers. The experience led Charisse to start Lokal Artisan Foods.

In 2018, Charisse opened her French Toast Bites stand in Philadelphia, and in 2020, became the first Black woman to own and operate a food establishment in Spruce Street Harbor Park and Cherry Street Pier on Penn’s Landing. Additionally, Charisse became the first Black woman in Pennsylvania with a signature craft beer, “French Toast Bites Ale,” which is available through Yard’s Brewing Company.

Additional products she brought to market include French Toast Bites Spice, French Toast Bites Coffee in collaboration with Bean2Bean and French Toast Bites Gelato in collaboration with Cloud Cups.

Charisse was a key partner and brought French Toast Bites to Philadelphia’s largest tourist attractions, including Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Eastern State Penitentiary (Halloween Nights), Cherry Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park and Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Highlights of some of her many honors, accolades and speaking engagements included:

SXSW Conference & Festivals | Austin, TX | March 2023

Venture Cafe | The Future of Coffee | Philadelphia, PA | Jan. 2023

B.PHL Festival| Philadelphia, PA | September 2022

Food on Demand Conference | Las Vegas, NV | May. 2022

76ers “Buy Black Program” Awardee, 2023, Philadelphia 76ers

IMPACT: Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, 2021, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern NJ

Most Influential African Americans, 2021, Philadelphia Tribune Newspaper

Best FrenchToast, 2021, Metro Philly Newspaper

Philly: 50 Power Women, 2021, Metro Philly Newspaper

Small Business of the Year, 2020, African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, DE

Charisse earned her bachelor of science degree from Temple University’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management and her MBA in food marketing at Saint Joseph’s University.

Earlier this year, Charisse became the first Black woman to lead the national organization Farmers Market Coalition, where she was working on behalf of 8,000+ farmers markets across America.

Charisse’s daughter Maddie was the very first investor in Lokal Artisan Foods and French Toast Bites, giving her Mom money from lemonade sales to fund the creation of French Toast Spice: The Only French Toast Seasoning You’ll Ever Need ™, as well as the company’s expansion into events, festivals, and some of the region’s largest tourism Attractions.

Charisse has now left the company to Maddie, who will operate it with love and support from immediate family and friends, the French Toast Bites staff and family, and community partners. French Toast Bites still plans to appear the large conventions, events and festivals already planned for winter and spring.

Venues will remain open and partnerships will continue under Maddie’s direction and new leadership, all in memory of her dear mother.

During this time the family asks for time, compassion and grace and they appreciate all of the love and support and condolences as they mourn this tragic loss.