Four tips for staying on track with your nutrition goals during the holiday season

This time of year, temptations are everywhere. From carb-laden office potlucks to family get-togethers where relatives beg you to sample their sugary desserts, sticking to your nutrition goals can be a tall order – but it is doable.

Colette Heimowitz, vice president of Nutrition and Education at Simply Good Foods Company, advises a sensible and manageable approach to the holidays.

“Holiday parties are meant to be enjoyed and a time to celebrate with friends, family and delicious food,” said Heimowitz. “There are ways you can make good choices and be prepared so you can avoid getting completely derailed from your wellness goals.”

Try some of her practical tips to help you stay on track this season.

• Contribute low-carb options to the next potluck. Bring your own Atkins-friendly recipes to potlucks or family gatherings to keep your body fueled with foods aligned with your nutrition goals. For example, the Atkins Low Carb Pumpkin Mousse Trifle is sweet, festive, easy to prep ahead, and will soon be a family favorite!

• Snack smart. Keep better-for-you snacks and treats close by, like the Atkins Endulge Crunchalicous Bars, which are sweet, crispy and packed with chocolatey flavor. With 1 gram of net carbs and 1 gram of sugar per serving, these are a fantastic addition to your holiday sweets rotation.

• Eat ahead. Arriving at a holiday party feeling famished makes it easy to overindulge. Instead, eat a small meal in advance, such as a protein source and a salad with olive oil dressing. Or grab a filling snack like veggies and guacamole to stabilize your blood sugar level and appetite. When you get to the party, seek low-carb, balanced options combining protein, healthy fats and high-fiber, nutrient-rich veggies.

• Keep hydrated. Thirst is often mistaken for hunger, so staying hydrated can help you avoid overeating. Find water boring? Add flavor with sliced lemons, limes or cucumbers.

“Research shows as you decrease your carb intake, your cravings for them will begin decreasing, so sticking to your health goals ahead of the holidays will help,” noted Heimowitz. “But be realistic. Enjoying a few bites of your favorite food is not the end of the world! You can always get back on track with your next meal.”

Find products and recipes for every occasion at Atkins.com.

**Low Carb Pumpkin Mousse Trifle Recipe

4.4g 30g 2.6g 320.9cal

Protein Fat Fiber Calories

INGREDIENTS

15 ounces canned pumpkin, unsalted

1 cup almond milk, unsweetened

3 1/4 cups heavy whipping cream

1 1/4 cups allulose, granulated Wholesome

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice blend

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1/4 teaspoon table salt

5 raw egg yolks, large

1 1/2 cups pecans, halves

1/4 cup breakfast syrup, sugar free

1 tablespoon butter, unsalted

2 bars Atkins Endulge Crunchalicious Bar

DIRECTIONS

In a medium sauce pot, whisk together canned pumpkin, almond milk, ¾ cup heavy cream, ¾ cup granulated allulose, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Place over medium heat, and warm, stirring constantly until steaming, about 8 minutes.

Place egg yolks in a small heat resistant bowl. To temper the egg yolks, pour a small amount of the steaming pumpkin mixture into the egg yolks while whisking constantly. Continue to whisk in steaming pumpkin mix until you have added about 1 cup. Place pot of pumpkin mix back over medium heat and, whisking constantly, pour in a slow stream of egg yolk mixture. Continue to heat and whisk the mixture until it thickens to coat the back of a spoon and reaches a temperature of 180°F, 4-5 minutes more. Scrape into a medium heat resistant bowl.

Fill a large bowl about halfway with ice and water. Place the medium bowl with pumpkin custard in the cool water bath, stirring until it cools, about 5 minutes. Place plastic wrap directly over the custard, and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours or overnight.

In a medium non-stick skillet over medium heat, stir together sugar free maple syrup, butter and pecans. Cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid has evaporated off and the nuts are evenly coated and browning, 10-12 minutes. Spread on a piece of parchment and allow to cool for at least 10 minutes.

In a cold large bowl, beat 2 ½ cups heavy cream with ½ cup granulated allulose to stiff peaks. Fold ½ cup into the cold pumpkin custard until no streaks of whipped cream remain. Pour into the bottom of a trifle dish. Top with a layer of whipped cream (about 2 ¼ cups), reserving about 1 ½ cups whipped cream for the top. Layer the candied pecans evenly over the whipped cream layer, then top with remaining whipped cream dollops and sprinkle curled or chopped Atkins Crunchalicious bars over the top.

This dessert is best assembled just before serving, but the pumpkin mousse, sweetened whipped cream and candied nuts can be made ahead and stored separately (the mousse and whipped cream in the refrigerator and the nuts in a sealed container at room temperature) until ready to be assembled. Each serving is about ¾ cup.

