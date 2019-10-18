Five ways to celebrate everyday occasions

BPT

If you look at most people’s calendars, the days that stand out are the big ones — national holidays, anniversaries and graduations. In other words, those occasions that almost always require special parties, rituals or ceremonies. But the truth is, it’s the everyday moments that people remember, and that are worth cherishing. Why wait for a “big” reason to celebrate the everyday act of living?

Here are just a few ways you and your friends or family can elevate the small but special events that truly make life wonderful.

Making a new friend

You recently met someone you think could become a great friend. It gets harder to make new friends as adults, so why not nurture your new relationship in a memorable way? Invite him or her over for a casual lunch. Without too much effort, you could put together a simple, elegant veggie salad topped with goat cheese and dressed with a mild vinaigrette. If you love to cook, keep it light with fresh fish and herbs to go with your salad. Pair your lunch with bright, crisp Flat Top Hills Sauvignon Blanc to make the day even more enjoyable.

Nailing that presentation

You or your partner just pulled off an amazing presentation for a meeting at work after stressing about it for days, so why not celebrate all that hard work with a special dinner together? Enjoy your favorite cheeseburgers, pork chops, juicy steak or filet mignon — tonight is a good night to enjoy a favorite meal as your reward. Make the occasion extra special by opening up a bottle of full-bodied Flat Top Hills Cabernet Sauvignon. The smooth, rich wine, with hints of dark fruit and warm spice, will really complement a flavorful hearty dinner.

Mid-week birthday

While you wait for the blow-out birthday plans scheduled for the weekend, don’t just let the big day pass by without any festivities at all. Too busy to bake? Pick up a dark chocolate cake — or at least some cupcakes — at your local grocery store or bakery. Bring out a bottle of Flat Top Hills Red Blend to make the day seem even more festive. The mouth-watering flavors of dark fruit and bright raspberry will complement the dark chocolate dessert beautifully, making the birthday feel really special, even if it is just a Wednesday.

Girls’ lunch

How long has it been since you last invited your best pals over for a visit, just because you felt like it? Why not throw together a quick lunch party on the weekend for a couple of your favorite friends? Serve take-out on your most beautiful dishes — spending time together is the most important part, so don’t stress about the food! Complement the meal — and the conversation — with elegant, fruit-forward Flat Top Hills Chardonnay. You’re bound to remember this event for a long time to come. Maybe it will even turn into a regular tradition.

A quiet night in

When the opportunity presents itself for a quiet evening in with your partner, take advantage of it. These are the moments worth cherishing. Celebrate by sharing a simple risotto or just put together an easy fruit and cheese plate and enjoy with the supple Flat Top Hills 2018 Rosé to mark the occasion together. It may just remind you to plan these more often.

