Image

7:35 PM / Thursday January 25, 2024

22 Jan 2024

Five steps to start each day strong

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 22, 2024 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:


FAMILY FEATURES
How you begin each day affects more than whether you make it to work on time. In fact, those early morning hours are often the foundation for your entire day.

Set yourself up for success with these tips to help you maximize your mornings. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, starting the day the right way can help you power through your to-do list.

Wake up on time
Set your alarm for a reasonable hour that gives you ample time to get ready for the day ahead. If you have a commute or children or pets who need attention, be sure to factor in time for unexpected events like traffic jams or accidents. Avoid setting your alarm early and hitting snooze repeatedly; the quality of sleep you’ll add is poor and you’ll likely end up feeling more tired than if you’d just risen with the alarm.

Get your body moving
Even a light workout is a great way to rev up for a new day. Prioritizing your health to start the morning can put you in a healthier mindset. Completing a workout before the day is even fully underway gives you something to be proud of, which helps boost your mental well-being. What’s more, an early workout gets your blood pumping, which supports stronger cognition and produces more energy.

Treat yourself
It’s never too early to give yourself a little TLC, and a delicious coffee-based drink is a great way to perk up your morning with a tasty treat. The best indulgent coffee beverages start with quality coffee. Consider options from Eight O’Clock Coffee, which has selected and roasted high-quality, 100% Arabica coffee for more than 100 years. The rich, smooth flavor means you can drink it black, but it’s also the perfect base for a decadent latte with maple and vanilla or a classic iced caramel macchiato.

Establish a self-care routine
While you’re still working toward being fully awake, a routine that lets you dive into daily preparations on autopilot can be helpful. Making time to take care of yourself can give you greater confidence to tackle the day, so find a pattern that fits and run with it. Aside from basic hygiene, take time to moisturize your skin and apply sunscreen. Also build in time to focus on your mental health, whether you make some notes in a gratitude journal or meditate to manage stress.

Eat a healthy breakfast
Countless studies support the benefits of eating a nutritious breakfast. It’s good for your metabolism and digestive health. It also gives your body the fuel it needs to help you push through the day. You’re likely to think faster and be a more effective problem-solver when your body has proper nourishment. Eating early in the day also affects your mood; you’re less likely to be irritable if you’re not hungry.
Find more inspiration to perk up your mornings at: eightoclock.com.

Maple Vanilla Latte
1 1/2 cups milk, divided.
1/2 cup strong brewed Eight O’Clock French Vanilla Coffee
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
ground cinnamon, to taste

In the microwave, heat 1 cup milk.
Pour coffee into mug and, using milk frother, top with warm milk.
Stir in maple syrup, vanilla extract and cinnamon, to taste.
Using milk frother, foam the remaining milk then add to the mug.

Salted Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee
1/2 cup Eight O’Clock Caramel Macchiato Coffee, chilled
1 cup milk
1/2 cup ice
squeezable caramel sauce
1 pinch sea salt
Stir together chilled coffee and milk.
Pour over ice into glass.
Drizzle caramel sauce on top and sprinkle with sea salt.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
Source: Eight O’Clock Coffee

Related Posts

Delicious beef recipes to start your new year out strong Default ThumbnailThe art of espresso: Tips for home brewing the perfect shot Protein-packed peanut butter breakfast
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Philly NAACP

Philadelphia NAACP Branch News

January 14, 2024

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts NAACP Philadelphia Branch Updates AACP Philadelphia Branch Update NAACP Philadelphia branch...

Sun Report

Holidays Gift Guide: Top tech gifts to keep you connected this holiday season and beyond

December 8, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Samsung Galaxy S23. (Editorial credit: Framesira / Shutterstock.com) BPT Holidays are all about...

Health

Understanding the impacts of LDL cholesterol

January 22, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURESAbout 38% of American adults have high cholesterol, which can be caused by poor...

Sports

Poor coaching led to the Eagles’ dramatic fall from grace in 2023

January 21, 2024

Tweet Email The inability to make adjustments paired with a defense that couldn’t stop anyone led to...

Fur Babies Rule!

First-of-its-kind parvo treatment to revolutionize care for fatal puppy virus

January 22, 2024

Tweet Email BPTWhile getting a new pet can be one of life’s biggest joys, research shows only...

Seniors

Understanding and reducing stroke risks

January 6, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES As the second leading cause of death worldwide, according to World Health Organization,...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff