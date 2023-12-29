Five delightful food and ranch pairings for a successful homegate

BPT

Get ready for a tasty touchdown! Passionate home tailgaters (homegaters) are getting their space ready to host friends and family for football season. Whether you’re a seasoned host or a new homegater, you know that you’ll need fuel to cheer on your team. This season, try pairing foods with a fan-favorite condiment: Ranch.

Ranch dressing goes with just about anything and can elevate the flavor of other foods. Litehouse Homestyle Ranch, America’s #1 refrigerated dressing brand*, wants to help you score big this football tailgating season. Dive into the homegating playbook and try five ranch and party-approved food pairings that will have your fellow fans cheering for more.

1. Chicken wings

Chicken wings are a classic choice for any tailgate. Whether you like bone-in or boneless, barbecue or buffalo, it’s a real party food MVP. Pair these crispy delights with a side of ranch, and enjoy the contrast of the wing’s savory taste and ranch’s creamy texture. They’re also packed with protein to fuel you all day long as you watch the big game.

2. Pizza

A cheesy, warm slice of pizza just begs to be dipped in ranch. Offer a selection of classic pepperoni, garden veggie, barbecue chicken and four cheese so everyone can enjoy a couple (or several!) slices they can dunk in or drizzle with ranch. It’s the ultimate pizza party homegate experience.

3. Burgers

Take your burger game to the next level with a generous squeeze of ranch. Grill each patty to your desired doneness, top with all the fixings and drizzle ranch on the buns for a sensational taste. Cool, tangy ranch complements the savory beef you and your guests can enjoy while watching your team score a touchdown.

4. Veggies

Veggies and ranch are a popular football finger food. It adds a touch of crunch to your game day spread and is the perfect party appetizer or side your guests will appreciate. Choose crisp carrots, celery, and bell peppers to dip into a zesty ranch. It’s a great contrast to the other homegate dishes you may serve this weekend.

5. Nachos

Bring a stadium staple home by making a platter of nachos. Nachos are a superior party snack because you can quickly cook up a huge plate for your guests so you can sit down and cheer on your team, too. Layer tortilla chips, melted cheese, jalapenos, salsa, and a thick drizzle of ranch to create a mouthwatering masterpiece. It’s a winning combination your guests will demolish in minutes.

Whether you’re a fan of wings, pizza, burgers, veggies, or party nachos, adding a dollop or drizzle of ranch to the mix can take your homegate festivities from good to great.

Enhance your football gatherings even more by entering the Litehouse in the House Ranch Cave sweepstakes. One ranch-loving grand prize winner will win their very own Ranch Cave with football cave essentials. One first-prize winner will receive a year’s worth of Litehouse ranch dressing, and 50 second-prize winners will receive Litehouse Ranch-shaped pillows, the perfect addition to any tailgate hang. To learn more, visit: LitehouseFoods.com.

And don’t forget to also enter the “Take it to the House” experience. Every Sunday, Litehouse will celebrate the first time a player “takes it to the house.” Starting in November, the first time there is an interception, kick-off or punt return for a touchdown, Litehouse will give away free bottles of Litehouse ranch dressing! Follow @lifehousefoods on Instagram for more information.

* Source: 1Circana US MULO Latest 52 Weeks Ending 11/5/23