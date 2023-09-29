Brunch at The Beach shines in South Carolina

BPT

As the weather begins to cool across the nation, gloriously sunny days and balmy nights await in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With 60 miles of sunny coastline full of flavorful fare, there’s no better way to start your day at The Beach than with a hearty meal.

Whether you’re planning a day’s hike or bike ride to enjoy the natural beauty, looking forward to stretching out in the sun, checking out the vibrant art scene or doing some epic shopping at unique boutiques, kickstart your adventure along the Grand Strand with the most important meal of the day.

With dozens of delicious options, here are eight great restaurants serving up memorable meals for your must-try brunch list:

1. Move over, chicken — try lobster and waffles instead! Visit the newly opened Mimosas at 7430 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, which features a large outdoor dining area and chef-inspired specialty brunch menu, including this decadent twist on the chicken and waffles craze.

2. Get your avo toast fix at Zardin, 3077 Howard Avenue, Myrtle Beach. This upscale, healthy eatery in Market Common has a brunch menu that offers a perfect balance of delicious and nutritious, including their delectable Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast.

3. Savor classic dishes with modern flair at one of Blueberry’s Grill’s two locations along the Grand Strand. You can try a variety of unique dishes using locally sourced ingredients, like their Crab Cake Benedict, which also features another Southern favorite, fried green tomatoes.

4. Enjoy elevated Southern comfort food at Winna’s Kitchen on 819 Main Street, just blocks away from Myrtle Beach’s famous boardwalk in the growing Arts and Innovation District. Check out their ever-evolving Southern-eclectic menu with offerings like the tasty Bacon & Egg Fried Rice.

5. Add a sweet start to your day at Milk & Honey Coffee Cafe, 351 U.S. 17 Business North in Surfside Beach. Two-time winner of “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “The Big Brunch” contestant Chef Mason Zeglen opened this Grand Strand oasis offering up chill morning vibes. Try a combo of one of their signature coffees along with a unique fresh baked pastry – like their famous Espresso Tonic with a tasty Pistachio Cardamom Knot.

6. “Cronuts” are so yesterday — have you tried a “Dossant”? You can sample this unique donut-croissant concoction at the popular family-owned Benjamin’s Bakery, 810 Third Avenue South in Surfside Beach, along with their house-roasted coffee and a delicious array of pastries, bagels and mouth-watering sandwiches.

7. Try a local favorite at The Trestle Bakery & Cafe, 308 North Main Street in Conway, just steps from the riverwalk and draped by live oaks in their historic downtown district. This bakery and cafe are a local favorite, serving up freshly baked bread and an array of breakfast treats like their fresh Trestle Donuts.

8. French toast aficionados will adore Croissants Bistro & Bakery at 8014 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, renowned for their Bananas Foster French Toast. Their mouthwatering menu offers an eclectic variety of delicacies that will satisfy any palate.

Your autumn vacation at The Beach is sure to delight your taste buds with delicious flavors and keep you fueled up and ready for adventure as you enjoy exploring everything the Grand Strand has to offer.

If your mouth is watering, check out: VisitMyrtleBeach.com to learn more about The Beach’s burgeoning brunch scene, as well as upcoming food events and festivals.