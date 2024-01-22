Image

7:35 PM / Thursday January 25, 2024

22 Jan 2024

Bring brunch favorites to the table

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 22, 2024 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:


FAMILY FEATURES
Few things go together like the weekend and brunch. Whether that means gathering with family, friends, or a combination of both, it’s the perfect time to slow down and bring your loved ones together for a lighthearted meal.

Catering to a variety of different palates requires a diverse menu of dishes ranging from fresh fruit and baked goods to proteins and more. A key ingredient to bring any spread together: Envy apples, which are a natural cross between Braeburn and Royal Gala apples.

With their beautifully balanced sweetness, uplifting fresh aroma, delightfully satisfying crunch and bright red skin that sometimes features a golden blush, they can be served fresh or paired with other brunch favorites in shareable dishes like the Brunch Board with a Twist. Plus, their naturally white flesh doesn’t brown as quickly as other apples, making them easy to savor while enjoying time with loved ones.
Find sweet brunch recipe inspiration at: EnvyApple.com.

Brunch board with a twist:
2 Envy Apples, sliced;
boiled eggs, halved;
cooked bacon;
bananas, sliced;
berries;
miniature pancakes;
edible flowers, for garnish;
2-3 Envy Apples, for garnish
On a breakfast platter, artfully arrange the sliced apples, halved boiled eggs, bacon, bananas, berries, and pancakes. Garnish with edible flowers and whole apples.

Related Posts

Creative ways apples can elevate your next brunch Default ThumbnailBrunch: an elegant way to bring the family together for the holidays Bring Brunch Home!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Philly NAACP

Philadelphia NAACP Branch News

January 14, 2024

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts NAACP Philadelphia Branch Updates AACP Philadelphia Branch Update NAACP Philadelphia branch...

Sun Report

Holidays Gift Guide: Top tech gifts to keep you connected this holiday season and beyond

December 8, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Samsung Galaxy S23. (Editorial credit: Framesira / Shutterstock.com) BPT Holidays are all about...

Health

Understanding the impacts of LDL cholesterol

January 22, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURESAbout 38% of American adults have high cholesterol, which can be caused by poor...

Sports

Poor coaching led to the Eagles’ dramatic fall from grace in 2023

January 21, 2024

Tweet Email The inability to make adjustments paired with a defense that couldn’t stop anyone led to...

Fur Babies Rule!

First-of-its-kind parvo treatment to revolutionize care for fatal puppy virus

January 22, 2024

Tweet Email BPTWhile getting a new pet can be one of life’s biggest joys, research shows only...

Seniors

Understanding and reducing stroke risks

January 6, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES As the second leading cause of death worldwide, according to World Health Organization,...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff