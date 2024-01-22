Bring brunch favorites to the table

FAMILY FEATURES
Few things go together like the weekend and brunch. Whether that means gathering with family, friends, or a combination of both, it’s the perfect time to slow down and bring your loved ones together for a lighthearted meal.
Catering to a variety of different palates requires a diverse menu of dishes ranging from fresh fruit and baked goods to proteins and more. A key ingredient to bring any spread together: Envy apples, which are a natural cross between Braeburn and Royal Gala apples.
With their beautifully balanced sweetness, uplifting fresh aroma, delightfully satisfying crunch and bright red skin that sometimes features a golden blush, they can be served fresh or paired with other brunch favorites in shareable dishes like the Brunch Board with a Twist. Plus, their naturally white flesh doesn’t brown as quickly as other apples, making them easy to savor while enjoying time with loved ones.
Find sweet brunch recipe inspiration at: EnvyApple.com.
Brunch board with a twist:
2 Envy Apples, sliced;
boiled eggs, halved;
cooked bacon;
bananas, sliced;
berries;
miniature pancakes;
edible flowers, for garnish;
2-3 Envy Apples, for garnish
On a breakfast platter, artfully arrange the sliced apples, halved boiled eggs, bacon, bananas, berries, and pancakes. Garnish with edible flowers and whole apples.
Leave a Comment