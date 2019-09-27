Image

6:57 AM / Saturday September 28, 2019

27 Sep 2019

Bigger, Better Breakfast Bites

If you need an on-the-go breakfast option, wake up your morning with bacon, eggs and a biscuit in these simple, tasty Breakfast Sandwiches.

Breakfast Sandwiches 

1can (16 ounces) buttermilk biscuits

Image

1package (12 ounces) bacon

8 eggs

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon butter

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

5 slices cheese 

Heat oven to 350 F.

Place biscuits on baking sheet. Bake 12-16 minutes, or until golden brown.

Cut bacon slices in half. In skillet, cook bacon until crispy. Drain and set aside.

In large bowl, whisk eggs, salt and pepper. 

In skillet, melt butter. Pour egg mixture into skillet. Add bell pepper and onion. Cook until eggs are thoroughly cooked but still moist, stirring occasionally. Add cheese over egg mixture and mix thoroughly until cheese is melted.

Split warm biscuits. Spoon egg mixture over bottom of biscuit. Top mixture with two pieces bacon and add top half of biscuit.

